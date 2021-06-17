The iPad Air is ahead of Prime Day: it is already on sale on Amazon for 584 euros | Technology

Although there are still a few days until Prime Day arrives, some products are already receiving very interesting offers. The 2020 iPad Air is one of them with a 10% discount.

Amazon Prime Day is approaching, will be celebrated next June 21 and 22, days in which we will see very interesting offers. While that celebration arrives, some of the products of the online shopping store par excellence are already lowering their prices such as 2020 iPad Air.

For those who are looking for a laptop with good power from Apple but do not want to spend the 1,000 euros that some models cost, the 2020 iPad Air is one of the brand’s most recent launches and sells for only 584 euros, all colors except silver.

It is not common to find an Apple device as new as this with significant discounts. Amazon sells the iPad Air with a 10% discount without shipping costs and with the possibility of receiving it in less than 24 hours if you have a Prime account.

The new Apple iPad is almost as powerful as the iPad Pro thanks to the Apple A14 Bionic. In addition, it maintains Touch ID and offers a large 10.1 “Retina display.

In addition to Amazon’s purchase conditions, Apple products include the ability to add Apple Care on demand, the insurance offered by the manufacturer against accidents, such as breaking the glass of your iPad.

It is an interesting offer, not only because of the price reduction, but because it is accompanied by a good range of colors to choose from, which is not so common. We can buy the iPad Air at blue, gray, pink or green. The silver color does not get this discount.

iPad Air 2020, autonomy and great power

It does not have the latest processor developed by Apple, but the iPad Air includes the Apple A14 Bionic that achieves enough power for all applications, demanding games and a wide variety of tasks.

The objective of this model when it was presented was to offer a more affordable alternative to the company’s MacBooks and other computers with much higher prices and inaccessible to the vast majority of consumers.

Still, the company did not give up on presenting a device with power and autonomy. Battery battery reaches 7 and 8 hours of screen from what we have been able to verify in this analysis where we show you all its qualities, even the weakest points.

If you decide to buy the 2020 iPad Air for 584 euros and you want to use it as a computer, we advise you to look for compatible keyboards like this one for 32 euros, with a case and Bluetooth.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.