With iPadOS 14 and its support for iPad Air 2, this model becomes the most software-supported iPad ever. This October it will be six years since its launch and with iPadOS 14 it will add another year of official support. At least, until iPadOS 15 is released, which will presumably bypass this venerable device.

All iPad models and their iOS and iPadOS support

IPad Model

Release date

Initial iOS / iPadOS

iOS / iPadOS final

Support time to October 2020

original iPad

April 2010

iPhone OS 3.2

iOS 5.1.1

2 years and 5 months

iPad 2

March 2011

iOS 4.3

iOS 9.3.6

5 years and 6 months

iPad 3

March 2012

iOS 5.1

iOS 9.3.6

4 years and 5 months

iPad mini

November 2012

iOS 6.0.1

iOS 9.3.6

3 years and 10 months

iPad 4

November 2012

iOS 6.0

iOS 10.3.4

4 years and 10 months

iPad Air

November of 2013

iOS 7.0.3

iOS 12.4.6

5 years and 10 months

iPad mini 2

November of 2013

iOS 7.0.3

iOS 12.4.6

5 years and 10 months

iPad mini 3

October 2014

iOS 8.1

iOS 12.4.6

4 years and 11 months

iPad Air 2

October 2014

iOS 8.1

iPadOS 14

6 years

iPad mini 4

September 2015

iOS 9.0

iPadOS 14

5 years and 1 month

iPad Pro 12.9 original

November 2015

iOS 9.1

iPadOS 14

4 years and 11 months

iPad Pro 9.7

March 2016

iOS 9.3

iPadOS 14

4 years and 6 months

iPad 5

March 2017

iOS 10.2.1

iPadOS 14

3 years and 6 months

iPad Pro 2 10.5 and 12.9

June 2017

iOS 10.3.2

iPadOS 14

3 years and 4 months

iPad 6

March 2018

iOS 11.2.6

iPadOS 14

2 years and 6 months

iPad Pro 3 11 and 12.9

October 2018

iOS 12.1

iPadOS 14

1 year and 11 months

iPad Air 3

March 2019

iOS 12.2

iPadOS 14

1 year and 7 months

iPad mini 5

March 2019

iOS 12.2

iPadOS 14

1 year and 7 months

iPad 7

September 2019

iPadOS 13.1

iPadOS 14

1 year

iPad Pro 4 11 and 12.9

March 2020

iPadOS 13.4

iPadOS 14

6 months

An iPad that in 2021 will be seven years of support

In October this year, the iPad Air 2 will complete 6 full years of support. With iPadOS 14, you’ll extend it for another full year until the release of iPadOS 15. Given the longevity of the device and that its A8X processor would be 7 years old, it is very possible that this is its last updated year.

It is the iPad that has had the most support throughout history. A relay that by then will take the iPad mini 4, iPad Pro 12.9 inches and iPad Pro 9.7 inches. All of them, released between September 2015 and March 2016.

This 2014 iPad Air 2 triples the official software support of contemporary tablets from competitors such as Samsung or Sony

The 6 years that the iPad Air 2 will be this year contrast with the limited support received by other tablets from the competition at the time. Thus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Introduced in June 2014 (a few months earlier), it debuted with Android 4.4.1 and ended its official support with Android 6.0.1. The Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 had an almost identical journey: from Android 4.4.2 to Android 6.0.1.

Both teams only received two years of support, having appeared in the same year. Of course, iPad Air 2 has already surpassed today the venerable iPad 2 of 2011 and in a few months it will surpass those iPad Air and iPad mini 2 that currently hold the record. And next year, when iPadOS 14 reaches its end of life, it will have set the bar for official software support very high.

Share The iPad Air 2 will celebrate 6 years of record support in October, tripling that of other competing tablets