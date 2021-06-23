The Ioniq 5 seats, based on NASA technology

Enlarge

ACD June 23, 2021

One of the most surprising peculiarities of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 is its relaxing seats developed with NASA technology.

Hyundai’s new Ioniq 5 has a number of features that make it stand out from the vast majority of its electric rivals. One of them is the charging capacity up to 350 kW, which allows you to recharge in a very short space of time (from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes in fast terminals) and autonomies around 100 km with only 5 minutes of recharging.

To make waiting more comfortable and enjoyable, the Korean brand has developed some reclining front seats, which are inspired by NASA technology, for the comfort of passengers.

The new Korean crossover is equipped with reclining front seats, which allow passengers relax while your vehicle charges. And for its development, Hyundai has taken space technology as a reference.

Comfort for recharging times

Enlarge

According to internal Hyundai documents, the driver’s seat of the Ioniq 5 was designed taking as reference a NASA study titled “Evaluation of Neutral Body Posture on Shuttle Mission STS-57” and published in 2003.

The neutral body position is the one adopted by the human body in zero gravity, that is, when the muscles are completely relaxed naturally without any physical resistance.

This type of posture was first documented by NASA in the early 1970s when researching how to make spaceships safe and also comfortable for astronauts.

According to the investigations of the American space agency, the extremities of the body automatically adopt certain angles in relation to the body when in microgravity.

And this concept is the one that Hyundai has taken as a basis. A spokesman for the Korean brand has acknowledged that the seats of the Ioniq 5 are “definitely inspired by the NASA concept, but it is Hyundai’s ergonomic engineering has determined the parameters and execution”.