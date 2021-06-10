The IOC will replace the doses used to vaccinate the Olympic family

06/09/2021 at 6:19 PM CEST

The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) has reported this Wednesday that All the vaccines that the Spanish Government has allocated to the Olympic family will be replaced by the International Olympic Committee (COI).

“After several meetings with the IOC and Pfizer, the COE, through its president, Alexander White, has achieved “that they reach an agreement for the American pharmaceutical company” to donate 3,888 doses of its vaccine to immunize a total of 1,940 people, among which are members of the Olympic and Paralympic families. “

In this way, the COE points out, “the Government of Spain recovers the total of the doses provided to vaccinate the athletes who this summer will be part of the Spanish Olympic team at the Tokyo 2020 Games and, therefore, Spanish society will not your vaccination process will be altered. “

“This is fantastic news. All the vaccines that the Spanish Government has allocated to the Olympic family will be replaced by the International Olympic Committee. Thanks to this agreement, we are not going to spend any vaccine from Spanish society & rdquor ;, says Blanco in a COE press release.

The agreement carried out between the COE, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Culture and Sports to immunize the Olympic family, and which was presented on May 7 after several months of negotiations, “was fruit of the initiative of the president of the COE to respect both the athletes who are going to represent Spain and Japanese society “, adds the COE.

The Armed Forces began to vaccinate national athletes on May 17 and since this Monday the second dose is already being provided to achieve complete immunity.