The IOC will postpone the Tokyo Games but will not announce the new dates

The International Olympic Committee The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the scheduled dates, from July 24 to August 9, is about to be made official as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. However, the IOC will give itself a month to find new dates for the Games.

Pressure from national Olympic committees, especially that of the United States, is going to compel the IOC to make a decision that they have resisted in recent weeks.

The IOC President he had grown tired of repeating the same message: “The Tokyo Games will be held on schedule.” However, the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide in recent weeks has caused those responsible for the International Olympic Committee to be seen to announce the suspension of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Little by little, requests from all countries have leaked, from the United States to Australia through the federations of all sports in half Europe, so that those responsible for the IOC accept the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games. For the decision on the new dates, the IOC wants to save time and is given a period of one month.