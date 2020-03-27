The Tokyo Olympics could be held in the spring of 2021. The International Olympic Committee is in constant talks with Japan in order to find an appropriate date for the celebration of the Olympic event and according to Japanese media, this would be the most appropriate after the forced suspension due to the coronavirus crisis.

The final decision on where to place the Olympic Games in 2021 will be made in principle within a maximum period of three weeks, with the period between March and April of next year being the most likely for the celebration of the maximum event at a sporting level. The IOC and Japan, at the initiative of the host country, agreed to suspend the Games for a period “Beyond 2020 but before the end of the summer of 2021”.

The President of the IOC, Thomas Bach was given three weeks to reach a resolution, as reported by NHK, Japan’s news network. The sports federations involved – at the international level – and the organizers will have a decision that will reveal the definitive a priori dates for the celebration of the Olympic Games.

Several federations would have supported the possibility of holding the Olympic Games in spring with the main premise of combating the heat that usually occurs in Tokyo during the summer months, while the dispute of these in autumn is not ruled out either, also proposed by some organizations, although this would further separate the Games from their initial date.

The Japanese minister in charge of the Olympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto, affirmed that there are problems to settle a date for the appointment. «The dates will be defined listening to all the opinions of the IOC, the Government of Tokyo and the organizing committee. We will closely follow this process to collaborate in making the best possible decision, “the minister said today in statements to the media.