The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was open yesterday to the possibility that athletes carry out gestures of protest against racism or in favor of human rights during the Olympic Games, despite the fact that they have traditionally opposed this type of extra-sporting demonstrations . IOC President Thomas Bach announced at a press conference that the body has shown its support for an initiative by its Athletes Commission “to explore different ways in which athletes can express their support for the principles of the Olympic Charter, also during the Olympic Games ”.

MORE INFORMATION

Bach also took the opportunity to condemn racism on behalf of the IOC and “in the strongest terms”, in line with the protests that have taken place in recent weeks around the world over the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in United States.

“The Olympic Games are a powerful global demonstration against racism and in favor of inclusion,” said Bach, who declared that “there will be no peace until the prejudices that now separate the different races are overcome, and for this nothing better than gather young people from all countries periodically ”at the Games. “We have fully supported the initiative of the IOC Athletes’ Commission to engage in dialogue with their counterparts around the world to explore the different ways in which Olympic athletes can express themselves with dignity,” said Bach after the executive commission meeting. held by videoconference.

At the 1968 Games in Mexico, the gesture in favor of the rights of the African-American population was made famous by the Americans Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the podium, with a raised fist wrapped in a black glove. The IOC at the time considered this gesture out of place in some Games due to its political color and ordered the suspension of the two athletes and their expulsion from the Olympic Village, although this order was not applied due to the refusal of the Mexican hosts. Currently, this gesture is prohibited by rule 50 of the Olympic Charter itself, which rejects any sample with political meaning, so athletes will not be able to perform it at the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021.

The raised fist is no longer a common symbol of protest on podiums, but in recent years many athletes, mainly in the United States, have adopted the custom of kneeling at medal ceremonies or playing the national anthem, in protest of racism and police brutality.

The IOC Athletes Commission is chaired by Zimbabwean Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry and among other members is Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbaeva.