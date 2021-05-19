The IOC estimates that 80% of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village will be vaccinated

05/19/2021 at 10:47 AM CEST

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was optimistic today about Tokyo 2020 and estimated that 80% of the athletes and committee members who will stay at the Olympic Village will arrive vaccinated to Japan, in addition to offering assistance to meet the needs of health personnel.

“At this moment 75% of the residents of the Olympic Village are vaccinated or have secured the vaccine”said this Wednesday the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, at the opening of the Coordination Commission with the organizers. 65 days after the inauguration of some Games that are not going through their best moment of popularity among the Japanese due to the spread of covid-19, Bach sent a message of reassurance and gave an account of the sporting events held so far “without any of them having been a propagator of the virus.”

The IOC President stated that “athletes are ready to make sacrifices”, how to undergo quarantines, daily tests or limit their movements and contacts, and said that the Games have “an additional tool” that was not available in recent events, vaccination. The sports body announced a weeks ago an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to provide vaccines to the athletes participating in Tokyo 2020.

“The Olympic Village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be organized in a safe way”Bach reiterated. For this, the international sports organization also offered to provide medical personnel to accompany the national committees to help in the assistance and implementation of anticovid measures in the Villa and in the venues of the different competitions.

One of the great challenges facing the organizers is ensure the necessary personnel and medical instruments to cover the possible needs of the participants during the Games

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, thanked and accepted the offer, noting that they will continue to analyze how to carry it out. Hashimoto explained that “The Tokyo Games are facing an unprecedented situation, which is the covid pandemic ” and that he hopes that the adversities and measures adopted for the occasion will serve as a “legacy for future generations” in the face of new challenges.