the IOC enters eSports

The International Olympic Committee has announced this Thursday the first Virtual Olympics –Olympic Virtual Series, in English. These will take place days before the Tokyo Olympics and, among the selected titles, is the well-known Gran Turismo.

The new competition It will start on May 13 and will run until June 23 of this year. The IOC has partnered with the federations of five sports: WBSC (baseball), UCI (cycling), World Rowing (rowing), World Sailing (sailing) and FIA (motorsport). Each of them has also designated a reference video game for the competition, with Gran Turismo (selected by the FIA) being the most popular.

International Automobile Federation (FIA) – Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital World Rowing Federation – Open Format International Cycling Union (UCI) – Zwift, Zwift inc World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) – eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020, Konami Digital Entertainment International Sailing Federation – Virtual Regatta, Virtual Regatta SAS

The International Olympic Committee has also explained in its statement that the football federation (FIFA), the basketball federation (FIBA), the tennis federation (ITF) and the Taekwondo federation (WT) have also shown interest in this variant of the Olympic Games. Therefore, in addition to Gran Turismo, it is possible that in the future we will also see titles such as FIFA.

The Virtual Olympic Series is a new and unique Olympic digital experience that aims to increase engagement with new audiences in the field of eSports. Its conception is in line with the 2020 + 5 Olympic Agenda and the IOC Digital Strategy. Encourages sports participation and promotes Olympic values, with a special focus on youth Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

Gran Turismo, to the Olympic Games

For Gran Turismo in particular and eSports in general, this announcement from the International Olympic Committee is a giant step. The Olympic Games are considered one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so Gran Turismo and virtual sports will be able to benefit from this exhibition.

For the moment, yes, many details about what these competitions will be like are unknown. How can you participate? What prizes will the winners get? The International Olympic Committee has promised to answer these and other questions related to this new initiative in the near future.

