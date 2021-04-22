The IOC creates its first electronic competition

04/22/2021 at 10:54 AM CEST

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced this Thursday the creation of its first electronic sports competition, the ‘Virtual Olympic Series’ (OVS), with the collaboration of five international federations: baseball, cycling, rowing, candle Y motoring.

The competition will take place from May 13 to June 23 and, according to the organization itself, “mobilize virtual sports, esports and gaming enthusiasts around the world, to reach new Olympic audiences, while promoting the development of physical and non-physical forms of sport in line with the recommendations of the 2020 + 5 Olympic Agenda of the IOC, “the agency said in a statement.

Each federation of the five involved will offer its competition “in a format that maximizes mass participation online and prioritizes inclusivity”.

The IOC trusts that this initiative “allow participants from all over the world to compete from home or their training facilities in order to generate excitement in the preparation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics“.