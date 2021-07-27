The IOC confirms the Escobar y Quiles plaza in Tokyo

London boxing pre-Olympic (brought together all European countries) keep bringing tail. The tournament was suspended in the middle due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC and the local authorities allowed the competition to start, but after three days, and for safety reasons, they decided to put it on ‘Stand By’. This entire process to safeguard the health of the participants is now in doubt after six people (including boxers and team members) contracted COVID-19 during the appointment, although now the controversy centered on the resumption.

The official postponement of the Tokyo Olympics generated uncertainty among the countries. The IOC assured that it would resume the competition from the same point in which it had stayed. Therefore, there were categories that had already achieved classification. Thus, Spain celebrated the ticket that Gabriel Escobar and José Quiles obtained on Monday, March 16. It was a good way to buy time if Tokyo was still in July, but with the delay two scenarios were opened: keep your word or start from scratch.

From the Spanish Boxing Federation they kept calm and trusted the word of the IOC, which they have notified all countries of their resolution this Saturday. As promised, the competition will resume at the same point where it left off.. Therefore, those in Tokyo have seen their position ratified and all those eliminated must go to the pre-Olympic in Paris (it is World Cup and is scheduled for May 13 to 24) to rush their options. The only thing the IOC did not clarify was the date on which the tournament would resume (it did not talk about the World Cup, but it is expected to be delayed as well), although they urge participants to be prepared. Of course, they reassure them by ensuring that They will set the date once normality is restored and all participants can have the time necessary to train and arrive in the best formto.