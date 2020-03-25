On Tuesday, the news of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was made official, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) accepted the proposal of the government of Japan. 24 hours later, the IOC President has returned to appear in a press conference call in which he acknowledged that they valued canceling the Games. He also revealed that They value the possibility of doing them in the spring of 2021.

«Of course the cancellation was discussed. All options were on the table », Bach commented on the negotiations that led to the decision to postpone the Games until 2021. One of the questions was whether the date change will affect the agreements with the sponsors, to which the president replied that they did not “because they will continue to be the 2020 Games, but organized in 2021 ».

The German president acknowledges that the IOC was not in favor of the idea of ​​suspending them: «From the beginning it was clear that suspension was not something the IOC supported in no way, because our goal is to organize the Games and that athletes’ dreams become reality. ” Now the big question that remains to be solved is what will be the new date for Tokyo 2020.

Bach noted that They have not ruled out the possibility that they take place in a period other than summer, although before making a decision they will consult with the 33 federations. “It will be as soon as possible”, commented the IOC president, who has several fires to put out after the postponement of the Games such as the Olympic Village.

From the IOC want athletes to continue to have “a traditional Olympic Village”, but there is a problem. The apartments in which the Olympic Village was to be located were to be adapted to be delivered in September 2020 to their new owners, a commitment that had already been made.