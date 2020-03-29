Although Tokyo Olympics They still do not have an official date, The New York Times anticipates that the IOC wants them to start on July 23, 2021, just one year after the dates originally planned and that they had to be postponed due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Despite the IOC’s initial wishes to find other, closer dates, “Before the end of the summer of 2021”, as Thomas Bach pointed out, the president of the International Olympic Committee, the difficulty of moving the world sports calendar, assembled like a puzzle with competitions that follow one another, precludes other dates beyond those three weeks between the end of July and August that seem reserved for the Tokyo games.

Emergency meeting at the IOC

For this reason, the organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games consider celebrating the event as of July 23, 2021, according to The New York Times. If that calendar is met, the Olympics would be held July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics would compete from August 24 to September 5.

The aforementioned newspaper quotes internal sources of the IOC and ensures that this Sunday there will be an emergency meeting of the highest body in world Olympic sport. For his part, the IOC spokesman, Mark AdamsHe considered the report “a speculation” when The New York Times asked for the official version of the matter.

The IOC had already announced last week a final decision on a new date could be made in a matter of weeks, although it appears that the new schedule for the Tokyo Olympics will be unveiled. The dates are almost exactly one year after what they were originally scheduled for this year, from July 24 to August 4.

After an overwhelming protest by athletes and national organizing committees around the world, the IOC announced last Tuesday that it was postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to a date “No later than the summer of 2021” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement is the first of a modern era Olympics. The Olympic Games in 1916, 1940 and 1944 were canceled for the two World Wars.