The Olympic Games They will be held in 2021. The International Olympic Committee has agreed to postpone the competition for one year, as announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and later confirmed by the IOC in a statement admitting the need to “safeguard the health of athletes, everyone involved in the Olympic Games and the international community ».

The decision comes after the Japanese leader had transferred the International Olympic Committee the postponement of Games, They were due to start on July 24, due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal was part of the telephone conversation that Abe and Thomas Bach, IOC President, have kept to analyze how the calendar was readjusted. As the Japanese Prime Minister later confirmed, the International Committee has accepted “100%”.

Minutes later, the IOC issued a statement reporting that the Olympic Games “Must be rescheduled for a post-2020 date, but not after the summer of 2021”. They also highlight that the measure is taken “to safeguard the health of athletes, all those involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

“The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could be a beacon of hope for the world during these difficult times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world is currently. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will remain in Japan. Too it was agreed that the Games will keep the name of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games“Says the statement.

This decision involves movement of dates without precedents in history for an Olympic Games. Until now, only the world wars prevented the event from being disputed in 1916, 1940 and 1944, but in all these cases a final cancellation was finally chosen.

Despite the fact that the IOC had been inflexible to maintain the planned plans due to the great economic ruin to which it can be brought, but in recent days the pressure had increased, forcing them to admit last Sunday that it contemplated various scenarios and there was a period of four weeks to make a decision.

The Olympic Games are thus postponed for a year, as last Tuesday they lived two other events of great relevance, the Euro Cup and the Copa América of soccer, which were also displaced from 2020 to 2021, also due to the international health crisis that forces the confinement of millions of people and has the sport suspended.