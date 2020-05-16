After the decree of the State of Alarm of March 14, the measures of social distancing and the confinement of the population caused the forced closure of companies in the country. The objective of reducing the contagion rate, in a scenario in which uncertainty and precedents did not help to contain the situation, meant the closure of all activity that, except for the essential one, was operating in the market.

The Government saw the need to apply a series of measures that, in the face of the negative supply shock that the economy was experiencing, tried to mitigate the possible negative effects of a forced closure on the labor market.

With an unemployment rate greater than 14%, the Spanish economy was presented as the second economy with the most unemployed in the European Union. In this sense, being surpassed only by Greece, Spain was at a hard crossroads: the dichotomy between saving lives and saving employment was in favor, unsurprisingly, of health care.

And, despite the implementation of tools that allow companies to adapt, we are talking that, as SEPE reported, the crisis generated by the pandemic has already carried more than 950,000 jobs, without the ERTE, because they have not exceeded the required period of three months for them to be computed. As the forecasts reflect, the country could find itself in a situation in which, after the pandemic, the unemployment rate could reach 22%. In other words, a fifth of the available workforce in the country is unemployed.

ERTE

In order to contain employment, the Government activated the ERTE mechanism for those companies that, affected by the situation, wanted to use this tool, could do so, while avoiding the destruction of employment. However, the requirements of said ERTE, in a scenario in which, as reflected by the Okun’s Law, the economy and its agents are much more risk averse than in other countries, they discouraged welcoming to a measure that, once applied, required the maintenance of the employees, regardless of the situation of the company, for a period after the confinement of six months.

Some demands wrong In my opinion, this, in turn, could explain the situation of many employers who have been forced to fire their employees in the face of the coming economic crisis. However, this does not mean that ERTEs have not been well received by companies. In fact, if we talk about absolute data, the Ministry of Social Security collects an amount of 3.4 million employees who, at the moment, are immersed in an ERTE. An amount that, taking into account the non-processed ERTE, foresees that it will rise to four million. This figure is in line with other data, such as the demand for unemployment benefits – which has increased by 136% -, and the monthly expenditure on benefits – 207%.

If we calculate where unemployment would be located if the ERTE were computed, we would be talking about an unemployment rate that would rise above 30%. A rate that obviously we will not see, since it is expected that a large part of the contracts suspended by the pandemic will be reactivated again when the situation reaches normality.

Continuing with the ERTE, the invoice of said mechanism, if we take the average benefit charged by an unemployed person in Spain and assign it to the group of unemployed in the country, we are talking about a cost of approximately 3,450 million euros. However, if we take this amount and project it until we reach the number of people affected by ERTE, which is considered valid by a large number of economists, four million, we are talking about a cost that could rise to 4.6 billion.

GDP

Reflected in GDP, it would place the cost of ERTEs at a relative value of approximately 0.3% of GDP. This is an amount similar to the approximate expenditure projected by AIReF for the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) prepared by the Government.

This is an aspect to keep in mind. We are talking about a scenario in which, as the Bank of Spain has indicated, including AIReF itself, Spanish public debt, which was already at a level of approximately 100% of GDP, plans to increase to 122% . We are talking about an increase of more than 22% in public debt, which again leaves the Spanish economy in a difficult scenario for the coming years, as well as with a very scarce fiscal buffer to tackle new economic policies in possible future scenarios of economic recession.

If we also add the expected deficit levels, 11%, equivalent to 150,000 million euros, and all the costs derived from this pandemic, to which we must add the public spending that the Government wishes to apply, the bill for the pandemic will leave Spain on the brink of bankruptcy.

Francisco Coll Morales is an economist and coordinator of the studies service of the Fundación Civismo.