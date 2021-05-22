The invisible man ‘sneaks’ into Greece’s performance at Eurovision

This Saturday the great celebration of European music took place in Rotterdam: Eurovision 2021. The festival arrived after a year of hiatus due to COVID-19 and he did, as always, sweeping Twitter. Among the most talked about performances was that of Greece, which used a chroma to make its singer fly.

But for this, some dancers were necessary who, as the videos of the public collect, changed clothes at maximum speed to achieve the effect while Stefania sang her Last Dance, as the song is called.

In some parts of the performance, the representative of Greece he found himself dancing next to some pants with a hat, leading to all kinds of jokes about “invisible men” and making similes with other things that do not exist: “Greece dancing with my desire to study” or “Greece dancing with my boyfriend” … and even Netflix launched with a meme .

There was also no lack of references to character from League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Despite the jokes with the aforementioned, many spectators were very critical of the scenery in general and the chroma in particular, and the bets do not predict for the Greek country one of the highest positions.