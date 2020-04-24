In Terrence Malick’s cool movie “The Thin Red Line,” the title was a fantastic allegory of the tight gap between sanity and madness. Something similar happens with “The invisible line”, that moment that pushed some people to start killing. Decades of pain that produced the murders of the terrorist band E.T.A., of which this miniseries deals with good sense, setting it up in the sixties where the homicidal drift that stained a whole country with blood began.

And with that interesting theme, Mariano Barroso has built six episodes of an honesty that is rare to find in other types of national productions, much more focused on Manichaeism and more or less ideological discourses. In “the invisible line” we have two routes that converge: on the one hand, the Francoist police, with Inspector Melitón Manzanas at the head. A man with “lights and shadows”, positive and negative aspects like anyone with power in those years of repression. Human, too human as Nietzsche wrote. On the other, the revolutionaries of the armed group made visible in Txabi Etxebarrieta, far from being a praise to those young people with high ideals of the extreme left but with the wrong methods. Because that is the best thing about the script; to see how educated boys from good families, university students and with culture are degenerating, turning into rough suckers for tyrants, dolls subjected to other higher powers and sentimental reasons above logic (at one point in the series it is appealed because ideology does not last but sentiment does), dominated by a cowardly and complicit Basque church and gyrfalcons in exile living “in the body of a king” and organizing abject crimes that, obviously, others will commit. In this case, a romantic kid, lover of poetry, with a great future as a computer scientist who leaves his family, girlfriend and work for Marxist doctrines and eager to win the war against Franco in which he never fought. There are plenty of examples of “The Invisible Line” such as talking about the workers’ struggle to the proletariat, without knowing anything about factories or manual labor, appealing to Basque as a differentiating fact without knowing the language or the childish conversations about ending Franco or from the point of view theoretical of the similarities with the independence of Algeria (without a doubt the great referent of this original ETA). Nor is Melitón Manzanas saved, a guy who does not hesitate to collect bribes to have a better standard of living, who has a lover somewhere else while maintaining appearances with his wife and daughter and who does not hesitate to use torture to get confessions. The only one who stands out well (and that’s new) is the Civil Guard, José Antonio Pardines, the first victim of the separatists who is reflected as a normal boy. A Galician who longs to return to his land but who decides to stay when he meets a girl with whom he falls in love. His presentation in the essential fifth chapter (of the best that Spanish television has done) is of magnificent perfection and subtlety.

A well-written “libretto” by Michel Gaztambide and Alejandro Hernández, led by a Mariano Barroso who has managed to make a name for himself on the “small screen”, after some beginnings in the mid and late 1990s that promised a lot with great success but that did not they came to fruition and that only in 2013 with “All the women” did they generate a certain media expectation, after some documentaries and minor works.

Convincing setting and good technical aspects but in addition to the rhythm and the script, its cast stands out, well chosen where it stands out above all some colossal Antonio De La Torre and Asier Etxeandia among the veterans and Álex Monner, Anna Castillo, Joan Amargós, Enric Auquer and Xoan Fórneas (even if only one episode appears) among young people. All of them portray a piece of the history of the Basque Country and Spain. Something that is easy for us to come as spectators. Moments of a recent past that is not good to forget, treated with the greatest objectivity possible.

The invisible line

