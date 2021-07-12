The Invicta Electric Opai, its speed of 45km / h and its range of 70km is positioned as one of the cheapest electric motorcycles

Electric motorcycles continue to take steps to become more and more affordable and become one of the main private and clean urban means of transport. A good example of this is the Invicta Electric Opai, an electric moped with a price of 1,795 euros (if we apply the MOVES III plan) as the main attraction.

What is necessary for a person in the city and nothing else

The idea of ​​the Opai is to offer a motorcycle that does not stand out in power but is enough to cover the mobility needs of a person in a city. We have one maximum speed of 45 km / h granted by a 3 kW motor and a maximum autonomy of 70 km. It is equivalent to a basic 49cc gasoline moped, but without polluting. Its wheels are 10 inches.

The 1.2 kWh battery is removable and can be charged from a standard socket in six hours (good time to leave it charging while we sleep). The main drawback is that it is a one-person means of transport in the strictest definition: the Invicta Electric Opai cannot carry two people. At least it includes a small rear case to be able to transport the helmet or some light luggage.

This motorcycle is presented, in short, as a moped that has what is just and necessary for a person who uses it in urban distances. Can be used with A1, A2 and B permissions, in addition to the AM license. No release date has been specified and at the moment the official Invicta website does not offer information, but we should not take long to see it.