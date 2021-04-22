The investment race towards Biden’s infrastructure plan

Programs like this generate high expectations, but at the same time increase the discussions in Congress, with the opposition questioning the financing of this plan and the implementation mechanisms. Putting this package in perspective, the $ 2.3 trillion of the Biden program is equal to all the revenue generated by Apple in the last year and a half.

Of these 2.3 trillion, more than 1.2 trillion will be directed to infrastructure investments, invested over 8 years, equivalent to about 150,000 million dollars a year, which if we compare it with an economy of 21 trillion dollars However, it is a big boost for total government investment in infrastructure, after several years of low public investment:

As can be seen, lPublic investment peaked in the 1960s, coinciding with the space race where spending on R&D came to represent almost 2% per year of national income. This was followed by a slowdown in investment in infrastructure that coincided with the slowdown in government spending on R&D for both military and civilian purposes.

But looking ahead and with your mind set on sectors that can benefit Based on the information available, investment in bridges and highways, public transport and electric vehicles, clean energy and storage, modernization of the electricity grid, among others, will be favored.

Regarding the electric cars, sector in which we are very optimistic and we have published several notes about it (Rare earths and the revolution of electric cars, storage batteries, among others), the Biden-Infra program proposes an investment of 174,000 million dollars, including a nationwide network of 500,000 chargers by 2030 (considering there are more than 150,000 gas stations in the US)

Another sector to consider would be technology, since Biden-Infra considers an investment of $ 100 billion in high-speed broadband for all Americans, and where we find companies like Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Nokia and even Apple that would be boosted. But even for semiconductors, since if what you are looking for is the internet for everyone, these few chips will be required.

But also, the materials sector It would benefit from the rebound in investment in a country like the US, but surely others will follow. In this sector there are companies of concrete, cement, steel, iron ore, wood, minerals such as tin, copper and others that are generally supplied by emerging markets.

The markets have already begun to bet on infrastructure, with significant rallies in some stocks in the industrial sector obtaining very favorable results as a result of the cyclical recovery.

What Investment Strategies exist to take advantage of this momentum?

Clearly it is an investment on the rise, especially for a period like the current one. Among the most convenient options are via funds that invest in the industrial sector, such as:

The bottom Industrial Select Sector SPDR: which in the year reaches a profitability of 12% and 69.23% at one year. Its main positions include Honeywell International (an American multinational that offers engineering and aerospace services) with a weight of 5.06%, Union Pacific (a railway holding company) with a weight of XXX, Boeing (a manufacturer of airplanes, helicopters , satellites) with a weight of XXXX, Caterpillar (the largest manufacturer of construction machinery and mining equipment, industrial turbines and engines), Deer & Co (manufacturer of agricultural machinery), General Electric, among others. 93.4% of the portfolio is invested in the US, almost 5% in Ireland and less than 2% in the UK. The industrial sector represents 92.9% of the portfolio and the rest is technology and cyclical consumption.

The ETF reaches a 3-year annualized standard deviation of 24%, with a Sortino of 0.10 and a Sharpe ratio of 0.12

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF: in this case the profitability in the year has been 10.29%, and 84.02% at 1 year and 19.73% at 3 years. His main positions include Plug Power (develops hydrogen fuel cell systems), FuelCell Energy (manufacturer of power plants that work with biogas or natural gas), Trandsdigm Group (aerospace manufacturer), Ametek (manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical instruments ), Old Dominion Freight Line (minor cargo company), also Union Pacific, among others. It is a more diversified ETF than the previous one, where the industrial sector weighs 67.3%, energy 16.5%, cyclical consumption 7.42%, technology 3%, telecommunications 2.7%, basic materials 1.4% and non-cyclical consumption 1.6%.

This ETF achieves a 3-year annualized standard deviation of 22.4%, with a Sortino of 0.19 and a Sharpe ratio of 0.22

FF Global Industrials Fund: It is an actively managed fund, which achieves double-digit profitability in 2021 of 13.1%. The fund has been managed by Ashish Bhardwaj since 2015 although he has more than 11 years of experience at Fidelity. The fund is made up of 80 high-conviction positions, in the industrial sector (44.5%), energy (16.5%) and materials (29.7% as of February 2021). The volatility of the fund is 21.52% at 3 years, and a sharpe ratio of 0.34. According to the latest available file, the fund shows a high bias towards companies with high market capitalization, with liquidity well below 1%. The regional exposure is with a weight of 55.6% in North America, 18.5% in Europe, 12.9% in Japan, 5.7% in the United Kingdom, 4.6% in Emerging Markets and 2.4% in Pacific Asia. And among its main positions are Union Pacific, Akzo Nobel and BHP (materials sector), Grainger, ABB, Canadian National Railway and Genuine Parts (cyclical consumer goods sector), among others.

DWS Smart Industrial Technologies: a fund that is well positioned compared to its competitors, with a profitability so far this year of 10.48% and 13.32% in 2020 and close to 57% at 1 year. The fund has a 1-year volatility of 22.9% and a Sharpe ratio of 0.67. Both the industrial machinery sector and the aerospace and defense sectors weigh more than 10% each, followed by agricultural machinery, industrial conglomerates and rail that weigh more than 8% each, followed by air transport and logistics. Among his main individual positions we see again United Parcel, Honeywell, General Electric and Airbus, but also companies such as Central Japan Railway or Siemens, among others:

In your investment policy we see that you will invest in medical technology, efficiency in construction and energy, automation and robotics, infrastructure and electronic commerce. As your gesture comments, “The expected infrastructure program, which, if approved, will be an important stimulus for economic activity, with the industrial sector being one of the main beneficiaries.”

Of the four options, we would bet on the mutual fund DWS Smart Industrial Technologies due to its long-term consistency, followed by the ETF Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum.