According to the morning report from the Ministry of Health, 1,750 beds are occupied by mild COVID-19 patients, 449 moderate patients and 123 people in serious condition. To decentralize hospitals, many patients who test positive for COVID-19 they are sent to hotels.

However, the Government fears the saturation of the health system because coronavirus infections continue to grow steadily. Initially, the meaning of the quarantine was to give the Argentine health system time to equip itself.

Rodrigo Quiroga, a CONICET researcher, said in an interview with CNN that “At this rate we are heading towards saturation in late June or mid-July.”

From the Ministry of Health they told CNN that it is “Impossible to predict saturation” and they reported that added 300 beds in intensive care within CABA. Argentina invested US $ 435 million to strengthen its health system, according to CONICET voices.

In Argentina, AMBA concentrates 85% of confirmed coronavirus cases. The AMBA have 3,497 intensive care beds: This rate of infection is a threat to the health system.

Martín Sabignoso, Secretary of Equity of the Ministry of Health of Argentina confirmed that “In country terms, we are at 41%” although there are provinces that do have more than half their health systems occupied. “When you have exponential growth of cases, you are going to have exponential growth of people who enter intensive therapy every day and therefore at some point you will saturate the capacity “, explains Rodrigo Quiroga, CONICET researcher. “It is unavoidable”, add.

COVID-19 situation in our country: how is the analysis of the curve according to the experts

According to official government data, 5% of coronavirus sufferers in Argentina need intensive therapy. The average hospital stay of a patient is around 14 days. In the evening report of the Ministry of Health, 1,141 new cases were confirmed: 41.44% in Conglomerate and 37.99% in Community, 4.01% Imported, 16.57% under study.

Jorge Aliaga, a physicist and former dean of the UBA Faculty of Exact Sciences, analyzes the curve every day after reports from the Ministry of Health.

Situation COVID-19 to 9/6 Today 1141 new confirmed cases follow the dynamics of ascending steps, ascents and plateaus. Today resume the climb, record.

The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires is located as the area with the most confirmed cases in Argentina, with a total of 11,428 cases. The data collection denotes how the contagion curve is moving in Argentina: Jorge Aliaga analyzes the total of daily contagions taking into account key dates such as the day the total and mandatory quarantine was imposed in the country.