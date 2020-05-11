The inauguration of the new coalition government in Israel, shared between Benjamin Netayanhu and Benjamin Gantz, will take place this Thursday and not on Wednesday as originally planned.

Gantz, who is currently President of Parliament, explained that the session will take place on May 14 at 1:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. in Argentina), while he asked the President of the Knesset Organization Committee to meet to agree on the procedures, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

The local press speculates that the postponement is being carried out so as not to coincide with the official visit of the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the DPA news agency reported.

Pompeo’s trip will come after Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Netanyahu the mandate to form the new government, after a majority of MPs proposed his name for the task and after the approval of the Supreme Court.

Fuentes de Azul y Blanco, the coalition led by Gantz, added that the postponement of the ceremony has nothing to do with Pompeo’s visit or with possible disagreements between the parties about the distribution of portfolios in the future unity government, according to The Times of Israel.

Gantz will wait until the day of the ceremony to notify his party’s parliamentarians that they will be appointed ministers, although he will hold a series of meetings the day after tomorrow with potential candidates for these positions.

Netanyahu has until May 21 to form a government and avoid what would be the fourth legislative elections in a little over a year, something that Israel will avoid with an unprecedented agreement between Likud and Blue and White. The two leaders will take turns as Prime Minister.

The Yamina nationalist alliance, led by Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu’s current partner and defense minister, threatened to go over to the opposition.

At a press conference, Bennett said that he has only been offered three minor executive portfolios.

“It is not a national emergency government,” he said and questioned the will of Netanyahu and Gantz to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Pompeo’s visit will take place at a time of diplomatic tensions with the Palestinian authorities due to Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank, something for which it has the support of the United States government.

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) warned last week that it will “immediately” cancel all agreements with Israel should it go ahead with its plans, something that the President of the Palestinian Authority did days before. , Mahmud Abbas.

The Palestinian Authority stated in late April that it will bring Israel to international justice in the event that it decides to implement an annexation plan, contemplated in the government agreement between the prime minister and Gantz.

According to the agreement, Netanyahu will be able to present from July 1 to vote “the agreement reached with the United States on the application of sovereignty (in the West Bank) for the approval of the government and Parliament.”

The pact was reached after Gantz unexpectedly broke his electoral commitment not to negotiate with Netanyahu, after receiving the mandate to form an Executive because he had the support of the majority of the parliamentarians.

The former head of the Army thus agreed to Netanyahu’s requests to form a unity government in the face of the coronavirus crisis, despite the fact that at the time it seemed that Gantz could lead to the formation of an Executive that would remove ‘Bibi’ from power, especially due to his firm refusal until then to negotiate with him due to his imputation for corruption.

