The head of the FIU, Santiago Nieto, during an interview.

Santiago Nieto (Mexico City, 1973) is one of the star officials of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government. He has managed to put himself under the spotlight despite being the owner of a unit that should have discretion as the main distinctive: the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance. This office, created during the Vicente Fox government (2000-2006), has never had so much weight until now, when Morena’s anti-corruption agenda has made her stand out among a gray cabinet. Nieto was an electoral prosecutor during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, but he was struck down when he investigated the role of construction company Odebrecht in the 2012 presidential campaign. The official today heads a apparatus that monitors the financial system in search of unusual movements that exceed $ 7,500. . In 2019 there were 9.8 million operations of this type. Until March 2020 there were 2.6 million. This puts money laundering schemes targeting drug trafficking, organized crime and also political corruption on the trail. In Nieto’s office, on the table, there is a thick folder on this matter. The block is made up of schemes that show the flow of money from different countries or tax havens that end in the accounts of governors, administration officials, businessmen and relatives of drug traffickers. Nieto opens the folder and unfolds some of these maps at a speed sufficient so that no detail remains in the journalist’s memory.

Question. Will your unit be able to review public purchases with cost overruns made in times of the pandemic such as those that have been revealed?

Answer. Yes. On the case of Manuel Bartlett’s son, the Ministry of Public Administration has already asked us for information. We are investigating what happened. What the president has asked us is very clear. We cannot tolerate a case of corruption. From the beginning we began to review the companies that were being hired by Salud so that there was no hoarding or more expensive inputs. Now we have this case on top.

P. Where will it start?

R. Your accounts. Those of your company and anyone in relation to the people who would have hired you. Given the events that we are experiencing, the Government cannot afford to leave anything in doubt regarding these types of cases of probable corruption. If we prove that there is an illegal issue, then report it to the Prosecutor’s Office. Unfortunately, we do not have public ministries nor can we prosecute. We depend on third parties to sanction.

P. In April, the former Secretary of Communications and Transportation of the Peña Nieto Government, Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, died. You assure that the investigation continues. How?

R. To the family and their close collaborators, whom we have denounced in the Prosecutor’s Office.

P. For issues related to the secretariat?

R. Yes. It is OHL, the train to Toluca. We are investigating the issue of the sinkhole in the State of Morelos. It was a space where there was a high level of corruption. They abused their post.

P. Are Ruiz Esparza’s family accounts frozen?

R. No. We are in that investigation process to determine if we do it or not.

P. You have recently adjusted the number of alleged bribes that former Pemex director Emilio Lozoya received from $ 10 to $ 14 million. Is the investigation still open?

R. We have found transfers to accounts. Primero de Zacapan S.A. and Latin American Asia Capital Holding. Later, when these companies are closed, all resources are transferred to Tochos Holding Limited, the Swiss-based Lozoya company. This is the one that distributes the resource to his sister and his mother. There are different acquisitions: the 3.8 million acquisition of Altos Hornos de México. In fact, it is 16 million dollars that have to do with several Odebrecht companies. They all end up making transfers to Panama, the Virgin Islands, Monaco. We are still investigating the shipyard in Galicia. Fertinal is also pending, we have not finished. Four complaints have been filed for tax evasion, embezzlement, bribery and money laundering of Emilio Lozoya and his environment, evidently including his wife.

P. Is the case robust?

R. Yes. The Code of Criminal Procedures establishes an opportunity criterion when people are subject to criminal proceedings, and can give information about the hierarchical superiors who ordered the act of corruption. And the truth is that we only have two hierarchical superiors: Luis Videgaray and Enrique Peña Nieto. But that will depend on the decision made by the Prosecutor’s Office and if he would give information.

P. You have investigated Luis Miranda, another former secretary very close to Peña Nieto. Does that case target the ex-president?

R. Until now, no, but Luis Miranda is a character who embodies the corruption of the previous administration. It is related to the gift to the electricians union of 40 properties that corresponded to the Federal Electricity Commission, it is related to Antorcha Campesina, the electoral arm of the PRI in the State of Mexico, Puebla and other States. And it is related to a huachicol theme (fuel theft). It is one of the investigations that we continue to integrate. We can continue working in the fight against corruption, but to close the clamp we also need to fight impunity. This is combated when public servants come to court.

P. Miranda, Ruiz Esparza, Lozoya, Rosario Robles are investigated. Will Videgaray and Peña Nieto continue?

R. I think so. We are not anyone’s cover. Cases where a link is found have to be investigated.

P. Has that link already been found?

R. Not until now. But we need to continue. Corruption was a way of doing politics in the Mexican group.

P. Has the United States Government requested information about Genaro García Luna, the former Secretary of Security for Felipe Calderón?

R. Yes. We already delivered it.

P. What information was it?

R. Investigating [Eduardo] Medina Mora, what one of the North American agencies told us was “check the connection that existed at the beginning of the administration between both characters.” Later they would fight, but from Medina Mora we arrived at García Luna. We found the recruitment network. First, when they acquire espionage software for the Security Secretariat, which then stays at García Luna’s company. Second, the constitution of Nunvav in Panama. Third, the start of operations of this company in Mexico in 2011. Fourth, the transactions, the 2,600 million pesos that the Secretary of the Interior of Peña Nieto gives to Nunvav. The 31 million, which is less, that they give to Black for a consultancy from the Mexico City Anti-Kidnapping Prosecutor’s Office and then the information on how the scheme that allowed the standard of living of García Luna in Miami was paid from Panama. All of that information has been released to prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York.

P. How is it possible that Ovidio Guzmán [el hijo de El Chapo Guzmán] don’t have an investigation open?

R. We frozen the accounts for Ovidio and 330 people linked to the cartel and have filed the complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office. We have also found strange things. Ismael El Mayo Zambada’s sisters won millions of pesos in a casino. Nobody wins millions of pesos in a casino, so it seems to me a good indicator that we are in the presence of money laundering. It is also already denounced. I hope it is processed quickly. We have two supranational cartels and it is important to stop their operation.

