The investigation of the letters with bullets from the Madrid campaign stalls because there are no traces of the authors

The fingerprint and DNA analysis carried out on the letters with bullets sent to public offices during the recent electoral campaign to the Community of Madrid has not allowed researchers to advance to follow the trail of the authorship of these threats, since the fingerprints belong to people who manipulated the envelopes from their reception at the Post Office, as confirmed by police sources.

The research is mainly focused on the first three letters sent, in this order, to the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, at the headquarters of the Armed Institute and two others sent to the Ministry of the Interior: one to the head of this portfolio, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and another to the former vice president and candidate of United We Can in the Madrid elections, Pablo Iglesias.

Although there are elements that can be disturbing, such as using a ruler to make it difficult to analyze the handwriting or the alleged use of gloves so as not to leave a trace of fingerprints, the experts they lower the alert for the risk for security by keeping in mind that these are generic threats.

However, they acknowledge that at least in the last three years, with Fernando Grande-Marlaska in the Ministry of the Interior, no such threats have been recorded with envelopes that kept bullets of different caliber inside.

The Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, alluded in a TV interview days before the end of the 4-M electoral campaign to the discovery of fingerprints and DNA in the first three letters. Bullets manufactured from the 1980s were also analyzed, although specialists they have not found a line to inquire from the perspective of ballistics analysis as it is ammunition already in disuse and that may belong to collectors.

Possible imitation effect

The sources differentiate these first three cards in which a ruler was used to try to prevent calligraphic analysis of the other. These are the threats in the envelopes seized on April 21 and 22, when complaints were filed by María Gámez and Marlaska and, a day later, by Pablo Iglesias.

They value that in the others, sent to Minister Reyes Maroto with a knife or to former President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, there could be a “imitation effect”.

There are no elements to rule out hypotheses about the author or authors of these threats, including other envelopes with bullets sent to the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and again to Pablo Iglesias, in this case already intercepted by the Correos services in Sant Cugat ( Barcelona) and Vallecas (Madrid), respectively.

This second letter to Pablo Iglesias was sent to the General Directorate of the Civil Guard. According to El Confidencial and confirmed sources of the investigation, the threat included a request for money as blackmail of the author of the same so as not to reveal the supposed involvement of Juan Carlos Monedero, one of the founders of United We Can, in sending these threats.

A campaign marked by threat

The Ministry of the Interior reinforced the security of the candidates who were in full electoral campaign in Madrid, which turned towards the supposed threat of people linked to the extreme right. The aforementioned sources insist that there are no clues about the authorship and that, in any case, they consider it evident that there was a failure in the security protocols that must ensure the parcel sent from the Post Office to the official headquarters of the ministries.

There are also sources that they question the publicity that these threatening letters were given, mainly by the former leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, who uploaded a photograph to his Twitter account in which the bullets were seen while asking for the vote to “defend democracy”, and de Reyes Maroto, who posed with his complaint processed at the police station of the Congress of Deputies.

Precisely the letter to Reyes Maroto, who was part of the economic team of the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, in the event that he won the 4-M elections, led to the identification of the sole author of the sequence of threats: a neighbor of El Escorial with mental health problems who acknowledged sending so many other letters for a long time. Unlike the others, he did register his name in the return address.