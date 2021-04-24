The investigation into a real shot by the Police in the demonstration in Linares concludes without finding a culprit

The investigation opened by the National Police to find out who “used by post cartridge error ” in the demonstrations last February in Linares (Jaén) after the attack by two off-duty Corps agents on a 49-year-old man and his 14-year-old daughter concludes “not guilty”, as elDiario.es advances.

“Not having been possible to conclude in individual responsibility”, The media collects information that was transferred to the Andalusian Association for Human Rights (APDHA) and Irídia (Center for the Defense of Human Rights). These associations, together with the Defend Who Defender Platform, were the ones that registered a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office. Provincial of Jaén “against some of the police actions“that took place during those citizen protests.

The three associations denounced that the police used “a shotgun against two of the protesters“. The posts are small lead bullets, larger than the pellets. According to the statements at the time of the National Police collected by El País, the use of them could be due” to a misunderstanding of ammunition when loading the shotgun, “to “an unfortunate mistake” that would have slightly injured two people of “a single shot”.

“We need mechanisms of independent research that they carry out prompt, impartial and exhaustive investigations, “wrote APDHA after hearing the conclusion of the Jaén Provincial Police Station of the National Police.