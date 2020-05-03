Sao Paulo, May 2 . .- The investigation authorized by the Supreme Court against the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, on suspicions of politically interfering with the Federal Police, took a first step this Saturday with an interrogation of the ex-minister and former judge Sergio Moro, who was lasted for eight hours.

Moro, whose resignation from the Justice portfolio has generated a political crisis in Brazil, gave a statement to the Superintendency of the Federal Police of Curitiba to answer for the serious accusations he launched against the head of state.

His testimony before the authorities began shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT) and lasted for eight hours.

In this city in the south of Brazil, Moro became a symbol of the anti-corruption fight by leading investigations of the Lava Jato operation during his time as judge, through which he imprisoned businessmen and politicians, including former President Luiz Inácio. Lula da Silva.

This time it was he who answered the agents’ questions under the watchful eye of three attorneys appointed by the attorney general, Augusto Aras, who was appointed by Bolsonaro in September last year.

The former magistrate resigned from the Executive after learning of Bolsonaro’s decision to dismiss the director of the Federal Police, Mauricio Valeixo, for unknown reasons.

In his dismissal, Moro accused the president of trying to “politically interfere” in the Federal Police, which is investigating two of the president’s sons.

His statements caused an earthquake on the Brazilian political scene and the opening of an investigation authorized by the Supreme Court to clarify its veracity.

A DOUBLE DIRECTION INVESTIGATION

Moro’s statement was determined by the Supreme Court judge, José Celso de Mello, dean of the court, who authorized the investigation at the request of Attorney General Aras.

Bolsonaro, who may have incurred criminal offenses such as coercion, prevarication or obstruction of Justice based on Moro’s statements, will be investigated.

But also the former minister himself, because in the event that his complaints are not verified, he could be accused of “slander”.

However, Moro assured in an interview with the Veja magazine released on Friday that he has evidence that would incriminate the ruler and that he will present it to the Justice.

In fact, on the same day he resigned, he sent the Globo night television news program, the most widely watched in the country, an exchange of written messages with the president that hinted at the president’s attempt to change the leadership of the Federal Police.

Bolsonaro has vehemently denied Moro’s accusations, whom he continues to disqualify. This Saturday the president branded him as “judas”.

CURITIBA TENSION BETWEEN MORO AND BOLSONARO FOLLOWERS

Groups in favor of Moro and others who defended the far-right leader gathered on this Saturday around the headquarters of the Federal Police in Curitiba.

Protesters from both sides had heated discussions with each other and even one of them pounced on a team of reporters from the Record network, according to Efe.

The increasing tension forced the Police to intervene, establish a security perimeter around the compound and separate the two sides.

With the passing of hours, the concentrations dissolved.

FISHERIES CONTINUE AFTER MORO’S STATEMENT

The Federal Police will now continue to collect evidence and testimony to help clarify the case and, once its expertise is complete, will present a report to the Attorney General’s Office.

Then the Federal Public Ministry will decide whether or not to file a complaint against any of the investigated.

If there were sufficient indications against Bolsonaro, the Prosecutor’s Office could file a formal complaint with the Supreme Court, which could only open a trial if it is approved by a two-thirds majority of the votes in the Chamber of Deputies, 342 of a total of 513.

Only if that majority were reached, Bolsonaro would be suspended from office for 180 days, a period in which the Supreme Court would have to carry out the trial, and if convicted, he would be removed and succeeded by Vice President Hamilton Mourao.

WAITING FOR A NEW DIRECTOR OF THE FEDERAL POLICE

In the midst of this crisis, Bolsonaro named the director of the secret services, Alexandre Ramagem, a friend of his family, especially of his sons Flavio and Carlos, as the new head of the Federal Police.

However, the appointment was canceled last Wednesday by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, also of the Supreme Court, due to Ramagem’s proximity to the so-called “Bolsonaro clan”.

Bolsonaro said he respected that decision, although he later changed his mind and said he would order state attorneys to appeal.

“Who’s the boss is me,” he said.

The Federal Police is conducting an investigation into the dissemination on social networks of false news allegedly shot by groups linked to Rio de Janeiro councilman Carlos Bolsonaro, and another against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro for money laundering in his time as deputy of Rio.

.