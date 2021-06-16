The inventor of the web pages auctions the source code of the World Wide Web as an NFT | Technology

Forget about memes and other nonsense. Here we have an NFT that is really worth it. How much will it be auctioned for?

The NFT They are revolutionizing the sale of digital art and collecting. They solve a problem that was believed to be unsolvable: ensure the originality of a digital article.

NFT technology employs the blockchain of Bitcoin or similar for give a digital file the category of unique and original, and since no one can tamper with the blockchain, no one can fake it.

This allows, for example, that you can sell or buy a digital drawing, a meme, a file or whatever you want, as an original object. And although there are millions of identical copies, you have the original because it is certified by the blockchain. You have a more detailed explanation in this video:

The madness of the NFTs has led to absurd situations, such as paying millions of dollars for a meme, or for digital drawings, files, and other freaks of questionable value.

If people want to spend the money on an NFT, that is at least for something that has real historical value, he must have thought Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of web pages, has put up for auction at Sotheby’s the original source code from the World Wide Web, in NFT format.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee created the World Wide Web (WWW) standard in 1989, including the HTTP protocol that we still use today. It is literally the inventor of web pages. He devised a way to create pages with text and photos hosted on a computer, and link them together using hyperlinks associated with words, such as this link to the biography of Sir Tim Berners-Lee on Wikipedia.

The WWW source code It is open source, anyone can see it and use it. But Berners-Lee has decided to auction off the original C language code that he created in 1989 using a NeXT computer, designed by Steve Jobs when he was removed from Apple.

The NFT that is put up for auction contains different items:

The original files with the original source code of the World Wide Web, which were between October 3, 1990 and August 24, 1991. They include 9,555 lines of code and the implementation of the 3 languages ​​and protocols invented by Berners-Lee : HTML, HTTP and URL A video visualization of the code, lasting 30 minutes A graphical representation of the code created in Python, and signed by Tim Berners-Lee A letter in which the inventor of web pages reflects on the process of creating the code.

“It was fun rechecking the code,” Berners-Lee explains in the letter. “It’s amazing to see the things that those relatively few lines of code, with the help of an incredible and growing gang of contributors across the globe, steered enough to become what the web is now. Not once have I felt that I could relax and sit back, as the web was and is in constant flux. It is still not the best it can be: there is always work to be done! “

The auction, which has no starting price, will close on June 30.

This is it a historical NFT Worth bidding on … The authentic original source code of the modern Internet. What is more important than that in the online universe?