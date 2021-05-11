the invention that saves so many lives needs greater transparency

If “confinement” was the word for 2020, “vaccine” is a strong candidate for 2021. These drugs brought hope at the end of a tough year in which the coronavirus had already stolen millions of lives around the world. Perhaps that is why the publication in January of the book by the also controversial medical researcher seemed controversial to me. Peter C. Gøtzsche (Denmark, 1949) Vaccines: Truths, lies and controversy. The original text had seen the light just before the pandemic began, but I felt that its translation into Spanish could not have come at a worse time.

The thesis of the book is simple: vaccines are one of the inventions that more lives have been saved in history. When they materialize in the form of a real product, it is clear that there are good vaccines and bad vaccines. Nor should we trust just because, since there are many economic interests behind it. There are even conflicts of interest within seemingly pure organizations like the EMA and WHO, not to mention researchers, scientific journals and charitable foundations. Yes, Gøtzsche also has time to talk about Bill gates.

I have come to the conclusion that everyone should get vaccinated against measles and, instead, no one has to get vaccinated against the flu

Peter C. Gøtzsche

In Vaccines, Gøtzsche analyzes the history and scientific literature of several of them and ensures that it is situated in an intermediate position between the anti-vaccines and the fanatics of these products, as it considers both positions harmful. The author himself sums up his book well in one sentence: “I have come to the conclusion that everyone should get vaccinated against measles and, instead, no one has to get vaccinated against the flu. The Case for the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine [VPH] it is much more complex ”.

The book is quick to read and has many valuable messages within it about the need to improve vaccine research and the transparency that surrounds it. Gøtzsche is methodical and this is reflected in Vaccines, where the percentages, risk coefficients and confidence intervals follow each other. Even so, the text is quite accessible for the non-specialized public, although the excess of data could get the general reader dizzy.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment of Vaccines is that it goes easy, despite the fact that the author’s badass style may mislead us. Its core focuses on three serums whose story has already been told ad nauseam: measles, flu and HPV.

Andrew Wakefield The former British researcher who spread the hoax that there is a link between vaccines and autism is one of the greatest scoundrels in the history of science, but many readers interested in this topic may not want to hear it again. Nor does Gøtzsche get wet when he criticizes the bad science and interests that surround vaccines – something important but well known – without questioning the status quo or a model that, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, has seen all the seams.

“Are we victims of a massive panic?”

When the book was published in January of this year, I was concerned that its message might damage the vaccination campaigns of covid-19, which had just started. However, I believe that time has proved Gøtzsche right: the successive problems these drugs have faced have highlighted the need for greater transparency and control.

As the author puts it: “Today billions of people are vaccinated and billions are made from vaccines. Therefore, nothing justifies that a greater rigor in the studies is not demanded ”. Without that, trust is impossible. And a warning: “When discovering the deception regarding a specific vaccine that generates doubts, it is possible that society decides to reject all of them en bloc.”

Gøtzsche has already been used by anti-vaccine and pandemic deniers, who cited the Danish doctor in a letter asking the president of Brazil to lift all restrictions in a country that has exceeded 3,000 deaths a day.

Despite this, my fears were not unfounded. Gøtzsche has already been used by anti-vaccines and pandemic deniers, who cited the Danish doctor in a letter asking the president of Brazil Jair bolsonaro lift all restrictions in a country that has exceeded the barrier of 3,000 daily deaths. The author has the right to be angry about it, but he cannot be surprised either.

The March 6, 2020 Gøtzsche wrote an opinion piece in the BMJ magazine, entitled “Are we victims of a mass panic?”, In which he wondered if we were not exaggerating with SARS-CoV-2. When I saw that the Spanish edition of Vacunas would include a chapter focused on covid-19, I thought it was the perfect opportunity for the doctor to get out of the quicksand in which he himself had gotten himself the previous year. Instead, he prefers to sink deeper and deeper into the thesis that we have overstated the pandemic.

The chapter on covid-19 combines successful reflections with other very unfortunate. Unfortunately, the latter outshine the former. It is impossible not to raise an eyebrow when the author compares the deaths caused by a contagious disease with those of traffic accidents – there is no scientific evidence that these spread like the coronavirus – and, in addition, he insists on the low lethality of the covid- 19.

The fatality figures that contributes, extracted from the calculations of his friend John Ioannidis – now disgraced for underestimating the pandemic and concealing conflicts of interest – are absolutely ridiculous. It is not possible to take Gøtzsche seriously when he assures that the fatality due to covid-19 infection in the US could be 0.125% when more than half a million Americans have died from him. That is, 0.17% of the population. I insist: not from the infected, from the whole country!

Gøtzsche’s methodical nature and love for data is one of Vacunas’ strengths, but it becomes his Achilles heel when it comes to analyzing the pandemic. The author seems unable to understand that a public health crisis requires a different yardstick to be used. In his book he uses decades of clinical trials and studies on drugs that we have been using for a long time. His love for evidence is applicable to vaccines, it cannot be extrapolated to confinements and masks.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.