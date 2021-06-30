The Invention of the Coup 2021/06/30

The discourse of the coup is incomprehensibly linked to many levels of this federal administration. From the President of the Republic himself, insisting, time and again, on a historical parallel with Log difficult to establish, even the atrocities (yet another) of characters such as the undersecretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell, which attributes the legitimate complaints of the parents of children with cancer, who have suffered more than two years of shortages of the medicines necessary for their treatment, to coup movements.

Lopez-Gatell, intoxicated like some of his hosts of terrible stories from the 70s that they have turned into anecdotes, and radio arguments that they have not known how to digest, he has no idea what a coup d’état is, who executes it and what it implies . First, for there to be a coup there must be an overthrow of the legitimate government driven by a military uprising, that has been valid since vegetable plot, who overthrew Log, even those of Pinochet or Videla in the 70s, in Chile and Argentina, respectively. In all these cases, and in many more, it is key that the armed forces ignore the constitutional power and impose a government by force, which can be headed by the military or civilians.

It is not the first time that Mexico has spoken of alleged military coups. In modern times, since there are eminently civil governments in the country, they invoked that possibility during the governments of Luis Echeverria Y Lopez Portillo. The subject was discussed again at critical moments of the government of Miguel de la Madrid and in 94, after the Zapatista uprising and the assassination of Luis Donaldo Colosio, and also in the midst of the 1995 crisis with Ernesto Zedillo. Some said in 1997, when the PRI lost control of the Chamber of Deputies for the first time, that this would be prevented in any way; others thought the same when he assumed Vicente Fox, and the same was speculated again in the 2006 electoral crisis.

But there was never a possibility or a serious hypothesis of a coup d’état; on none of those occasions did the Mexican Armed Forces operate to ignore the government in turn, whether its members were closer or more distant from its policies and civilian commands. The Mexican Army has little and nothing to do with its Latin American counterparts, we are talking about the unconditional criminals of Mature or Ortega or the fascists of Pinochet and of Videla.

The Mexican Army, Navy, and Air Force are professionals and do their duty: you may or may not agree with them in many circumstances, but there has never been, in contemporary times, the temptation to seize power. Of course I do not perceive it now and I do not know anyone who knows the Armed Forces in turn, who is raising it.

The Armed Forces are guarantors of the Constitution and legality and, as long as there is a government, this or any other, that is framed in that discipline, they will respect it and give it their loyalty. Later, as is the case now, greater or lesser responsibilities can be attributed to it (even excessively, as is the case in some issues today), but these are public policies, correct or not.

Nor do we have a militarization of public life in Mexico, as has been said. We do not have inherently civilian command posts the military, with the exception of security tasks (a debatable chapter, but which cannot be defined as a generalized militarization). And I do not see that, in any scenario, that it is going to vary.

It is still a paradox that, while the president Lopez ObradorSometimes rightly, sometimes not, he gives greater responsibilities to the military, his radical wing (and sometimes himself or part of his environment) insists on the possibility that he could be overthrown by a military coup.

But let’s be clear: that has nothing to do with popular discontent, majority or not. As in his time he did from the opposition Lopez Obrador, everyone is in their legitimate right to protest against their policies, their officials, their strategies. Disagreeing with the President does not imply promoting a coup, it implies exercising a legitimate right. Those who want to avoid it, those who hope that there is a homogeneous thought around the great leader, are the true authoritarians, those who wish in their inner fate that there is neither protest nor any discrepancy. The Armed Forces will not be with them.

The subject is much broader and we will deal with it in detail, but it seems ridiculous to me that the still governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, go to stand at the door of the National Palace to, in a propaganda act, bring alleged evidence of the participation of drug trafficking in the June elections to the President. As ridiculous as the presidential insistent refusal to accept criminal involvement that in some areas was evident. Yes Silvano You have complaints, you have to present them to the FGR or public opinion. Nor can one insist that the country is calm and that drug traffickers behave well in a country plagued by violence.