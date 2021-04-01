The invasive plant cat’s claw threatens the coastal ecosystems of the Peninsula

A team of scientists, led by the Spanish researcher Jonatan Rodríguez Parra, from the Botanical Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences, has carried out a field study in ten coastal places in the northwest of the peninsula to see the consequences of the presence of the invasive plant Cat’s claw (Carpobrotus edulis). This species modifies the soil, alters the communities of microorganisms and displaces the local native flora.

The objective of the work, published in the magazines Biological Invasions and NeoBiota, was to know its impact on the appearance of herbivores and compare it with areas of its native distribution in South Africa. “We selected eight locations in Galicia and two others in the north of Portugal, in areas where there may be a presence of Carpobrotus edulis and separate zones, at least 100 meters, where there is no invasive plant, to compare the association of herbivorous plants and invertebrates between zones ”, Rodríguez Parra tells SINC.

Until now, the effects of plant invasions on the communities of herbivores they were very little studied. The researchers carried out their work mainly in coastal places with a slight human presence. That is, they avoided urban beaches, gardens, or coastal walks.

With the invasion there was a replacement of species and it was facilitated that other generalist exotic herbivores made a place in the ecosystems

“Our results show that the composition of the herbivores was altered by the presence of C. edulis. The non-invaded plots had a higher number of plant and herbivore interactions. In addition, with the invasion there was a species replacement and it made it easier for other generalist exotic herbivores to find a place in the ecosystems ”, says the scientist.

This fact causes the increase of some generalist herbivores in the coast, alters the diversity of invertebrates and modifies the composition of the species. “The lack of natural enemies could be an important factor in the spread of C. edulis,” he adds.

They also observed an increase in the number of damaged flowers of C. edulis by native snails Theba pisana and Cornu aspersum.

An ‘engineering’ plant

Cat’s claw is a plant succulent, clonal and perennial, which has a system of sexual reproduction and asexual. Its way of spreading allows it to grow at ground level, with which it forms a dense network of individuals that multiply horizontally through stolons.

The coastal areas of South Africa are more diverse and have a higher abundance of invertebrates compared to the Iberian Peninsula

Due to its rapid growth and its great phenotypic plasticity, which allows it to acclimate to very different environments, it is capable of growing in habitats very different. In addition, it is considered an ‘engineering’ plant, since as a result of the large accumulation of organic matter that occurs where it resides, it modifies the physicochemical characteristics of the soil.

“In general terms, our results showed that the coastal areas of South Africa they are more diverse and have a greater abundance of invertebrates compared to the Iberian Peninsula. When comparing the composition of invertebrate species, we discovered that the places invaded by cat’s claw were greatly affected by this invasion, while in the place of origin it did not occur ”, says the scientist.

How to stop its spread

In recent years, various conservation programs and environmental associations have made efforts to control and eradicate this invasive species by mechanical means (by manually pulling the plant) or even chemical (with the consequent damage to ecosystems). However, sometimes it is not successful because the plant material is accumulated in the same place of action or all the propagules that allow it to reproduce are not meticulously removed.

We believe that it is necessary and a priority to establish transversal and unified management strategies for its eradication

“This increases the probability of new outbreak and thus the dispersal of cuttings that have not lost their physiological activity is favored. In the same way, the removal of the extensions of this plant can also favor that, in a few weeks, ruderal species or other invasive plants occupy the place where the invader was located ”, explains Rodríguez Parra.

An alternative to these methods would be to search for specialist natural enemies that naturally control the invaded places. The researchers argue that snails could reduce the production of C. edulis seeds, acting as an agent of natural biological control. Likewise, Rodríguez and his team have verified that the presence of the Woodlouse Pulvinariella mesembryanthemi, present in the Peninsula, could be a potential candidate to stop its spread.

“We believe that it is necessary and a priority to establish transversal and unified management strategies for its eradication, as well as respectful with the environment and coordinated by technical specialists. In this way, its rapid expansion could be stopped and the invaded habitats restored ”, concludes the expert.

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.