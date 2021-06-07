The invasion of the Asian killer hornet: is it here to stay?

What impacts does it produce?

Vespa velutina is included in the Spanish Catalog of Invasive Alien Species and the consequences of its establishment in Spain are ecological, economic and on human health. However, it is necessary to emphasize that the Asian wasp is no more dangerous than its European counterparts – most of the people who have unfortunately died from one of its stings were allergic and, as the expert in biological invasions and researcher at the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications (CREAF, Barcelona) Joan Pino explains: “as they are slightly larger, their poison load is also slightly higher, but they are just as aggressive. than the rest of wasps. There are and will continue to be deaths from an Asian hornet sting, just as there are also several deaths each year from attacks by other wasps ”.

With regard to the economic impacts, the main problem is that during the summer season, when it has to feed the young, vetulin becomes a specialized predator of honey bees. However, it is very difficult, at the moment, to quantify the extent of these impacts on the beekeeping sector. “It is still difficult to find reliable data on this subject”Pino explains. “The world of beekeeping is subject to strong economic ups and downs due to various factors, some global such as the importation of low quality honey from other parts of the world, and other local as pests. In this sense, there are another invasion that was the one of the mites of the genus Varroa (that cause the varroasis) which has caused great losses in beekeepers, in the 90s this disease caused practically the extinction of feral bees. And to all this we must add pesticides, the effects of climate change, etc. ”.

Another problem the researcher refers to lies in the ambiguity of the term ‘mortality’ when we talk about animals such as bees: “Talking about ‘mortality’ in bees is difficult because the individual is the colony. We can understand it better with the simile of a tree: a honeycomb would be like a tree that the more branches – bees – it has, the bigger it is. If branches – bees – die, the tree – honeycomb – will get smaller, will produce less … and in extreme cases it will even lead to the death of the colona ”.

On the other hand, and as is often the case with invasive species, the ecological impact of the Asian wasp must also be considered: This species does not only prey on the domestic bee (Apis melífera) it also includes other pollinators and species of wild insects (dragonflies, spiders, butterflies, flies, caterpillars, etc.) in its diet. Again, quantifying these impacts is complex and it is necessary to take into account the evolution and adaptation of the ecosystem itself upon the arrival of the invader. “When there is an introduction of an exotic species in an ecosystem what we call the ‘liberation of enemies’ takes place, that is to say, This species arrives without its usual competitors and predators, which can lead to a great expansion and even the displacement of other species”Explains Pino. “This is what has happened with the Asian wasp, but there are also other positive impacts, because certain species are getting used to predating on the Asian wasp, for example the honey buzzard. In some areas, such as Galicia, they have even dared to give estimated figures of more than 20,000 nests liquidated in 2019 by this raptor. Birds like the bee-eater, which has a very bad reputation among beekeepers since it preys on bees, are also getting used to including vetulin in their diet. In short, the predator community is beginning to take this species as an interesting new resource. In the long run, this privileged situation of not having enemies will be appeased, with which I would bet, broadly and in the future, on a certain decrease or stabilization of the Asian hornet population ”.

How to stop or prevent the spread of the Asian hornet?

Since its arrival in 2010 to the present time, the advance of vetulina through the territory has been unstoppable, and it has established itself especially in the northern third of the peninsula, since its humid climate with mild temperatures meets the ecological requirements of the species. “The areas with a more continental climate, for example Aragon, are relatively more protected from the wasp”, Pino explains, “and as far as the south and the Mediterranean we will see what happens, there could be a process of local adaptation to these conditions, and that would be very harmful, because they are areas with more bee production. Although at the moment the expansion is slower ”.

The fight against the Asian wasp is complicated: we are talking about an insect with a great capacity for reproduction and dispersal of new colony founders that can also fly several kilometers in a day. “Once it has reached a territory, it is very difficult to control an invasive insect, because in addition the traps are very unspecific and can also trap other native species”, the expert explains. The Strategy for the management, control and possible eradication of the Asian hornet, published in 2015 by the then Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment, focuses on the preventing its arrival and expansion in places where it is not currently settled and, in areas where it is already established, minimizing its damage to populations and beekeeping. “Although it is difficult to control the spread of the Asian hornet, we can and must act locally,” explains Pino. “We must remove the nests from inhabited areas to protect the human population and, on the other hand, establish local support measures for the agricultural sector.”