In the absence of spring flowers, the screens have grown talking busts, most of them official. Institutional, governmental, autonomous, royal busts. The papal bust, brought by Jordi Évole in low definition, in the Youtuber style (which beats Francisco a lot) has not been missing. Cariacontecidos busts, which are thrown years over between an appearance and another. Busts that get excited and busts that try to keep their composure. Busts that recite data, that list recommendations, that announce decrees.

Some classic busts, such as Matías Prats, Zeus of Olympus of the busts, disappear and cause a spasm of unease in the audience. Others metamorphose into home busts, such as Iñaki Gabilondo, who has the finesse of placing a copy of Ciudadanos, by Simon Schama, a book that reminds us of our political condition, in the library.

Malcolm Gladwell says in his latest play, Talking to Strangers – which came to bookstores just before this started – that the human species is credulous. Except for a few suspicious pathologists, in general, we believe what they tell us. Gladwell quotes the psychologist Timothy Levine and his theory of truth bias, according to which, we only begin to mistrust when a lot of suspicions that break credulity accumulate. It is not true that a liar is caught before a lame man.

The perseverance of busts makes them familiar. We identify their tics, the way they hide their fear by dressing it seriously, and we celebrate their blunders and the words that get in their way. Due to the wear of the materials, the busts no longer inform or calm or cheer. Confidence turns them into a landscape, until the screen becomes what, deep down, has always been: a mirror that gives us back our very fear disguised as feigned poise.