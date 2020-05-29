By 1940, Errol Flynn was competing with James Cagney for Warner’s biggest box office attraction. Flynn, the good guy; Cagney, the bad. The interesting thing is that, in life, Flynn was much more prepared than the other, whose violent characters were a movie thing. Flynn was completing a cycle of eight films with Michael Curtiz, but he could no longer stand the criticism of the director, with whom he lived at odds. In 1941, he started another seven-film partnership with Raoul Walsh, including three masterpieces that marked the decade – The Intrepid General Custer, The Public Idol and For a Handful of Brave. A western, a boxing film, a war film. You can radiograph Hollywood of that time – genre and studio cinema – only from the partnership of Walsh and Flynn.

There will always be someone to challenge, but none is better than your General Custer biopic. In 1941, when Walsh made They Died with Their Boots On, the original title, George Armstrong Custer was still considered a hero of the conquest of the West. Like other legendary figures – Sheriff Wyatt Earp – the following years and decades were decisive in the dismantling of historical farces engraved with iron and fire in the collective unconscious. Custer was later painted as a fierce and bloodthirsty Indian killer, notably by Arthur Penn in 1970’s Little Big Man. As a fictional piece about a dreamed hero, The Intrepid General Custer is one of the best films in Hollywood. One classic.

Mark Twain defined the hero as the guy in the books who does what other men don’t do and marries the girl. And Nathaniel Hawthorne added that there is a reality of the novel that is located in a space above our heads, and not on the floor we step on. They could be talking about The Intrepid General Custer. First of all, it is necessary to tell how things were going on at that time. Thomas Ripley wrote the book that WillIam Randolph Hearst – the real Citizen Kane – recommended to his friend, Jack Warner. The book did not get approval from the studio, but Warner liked the title and bought the rights. He commissioned a story from his script department. Initially, it would be a vehicle for Cagney, driven by Curtiz and with Joan Fontaine as the girl. Cagney declined and Flynn agreed. As he was fighting with Curtiz, suggested Walsh, who he already knew superficially. The main female role was for Joan’s sister, Olivia de Havilland, and it would be her eighth – and last – film with Flynn.

There was something between them, which definitely ended in that film. Perhaps it is what gives such scenes a special character. In the plot of Walsh, the young Custer, against the real history, is a defender of the Indians. Die for them. On the eve of the battle of Little Big Horn, in which he fell with his commanders from the 7th Cavalry Regiment, he tells his English friend, Butler, that the redskins are the real Americans. True americans – the concept would return in the last Walsh, 1964. In Um Clarim ao Far, Lt. Matt Hazard / Troy Donahue also does everything to preserve the territory of the Indians. Walsh begins the film with Custer’s arrival at West Point in a handsome uniform copied from a Napoleon officer. Throughout the course, he will be a mediocre student, but a daring knight. (Walsh also loved horses. He had a stable, perhaps that was where he identified with the character.)

Custer gets involved with Olivia’s character. Thanks to a naming error, he finds himself at the head of the Michigan Brigade and defeats the Confederates in an important battle. New victories follow, shown in quick assembly. With the end of the Civil War, Custer is without a job. Under the influence of his wife, he became a lieutenant colonel to the newly formed 7th Regiment and was sent to Fort Lincoln, Dakota, to the Indians’ territory. Denounces the violation of the treaty with the red skins to benefit colonists who advanced on their lands (and rights). It accentuates the denunciations and turns everyone’s persona non grata – from the president to the commanded. He tries to avoid war against the Indians, he fails. On the eve of the decisive battle, and knowing that he will die with his rule, he says goodbye to his wife. According to Walsh biographer Marilyn Ann Moss, the director was not satisfied with the scene in the script by Wally Kline and Aeneas MacKenzie and called on a woman who did odd jobs in the studio, Lenore Coffee, to give it a more delicate touch.

The rewriting may have helped, but it is the way of filming, and the cast, that make the scene one of the most beautiful ever filmed. The camera moves with Flynn towards Olivia. He makes a gallant gesture and says, ceremoniously, treating her like ‘madame’, that it was a privilege to love her and live with her. The camera is placed behind Flynn’s shoulder, at eye level. He turns, leaves the scene and Olivia, expressing the intense emotion of Custer’s wife, has a faintness, and falls to the ground. After the battle, and in mourning, she managed, with the letter he left her – putting pressure on the president, Congress and public opinion – to reestablish the treaty with the Indians. The fictional Custer carries the speculator played by Arthur Kennedy onto the battlefield. Tell him that money is fleeting, glory is eternal. The ending is an evocation of Custer ahead of his cavalrymen. Martial, mythified. Custer was certainly not the hero painted by Walsh, but was Richard Mulligan’s cowardly militarist in Arthur Penn, made at the height of the Vietnam War by one of the most critically recognized authors against the military and political establishment of ‘America’? Specifically, it is known that, when he died, he was about to face a court-martial, due to his denunciations that were being seen as insubordination. Resolving the imbroglio with the Indians was fundamental to his project of running for president.

Portrait of the hero when young. Custer impresses Olivia. He has a bad habit of chewing raw spring onions. She pretends that she loves it, to the amazement of her maid, played by the same Hattie McDaniel who had won the Oscar for supporting role for the Mummy of … And the Wind Gone, the previous year. The dramatic curve makes the immature and insolent young man a mature man, more and more serious, somber and disappointed with the corruption and politics that contaminates the treatment of the Indian issue. Custer heads for death with the certainty of someone who is willing to sacrifice his own life for a cause, and this is the design of the hero, capable of sacrificing himself for a greater good. The mythologist and professor of comparative religion Joseph Campbell would end the 1940s by launching the Hero of a Thousand Faces, in which he addresses the construction of the hero – from archaic to modern societies. I could have conceptualized the book only from that film.

Walsh had a trajectory that made him legendary among the great directors who came from silent cinema. He met Pancho Villa in Mexico, was an actor for David W. Griffith – Lincoln’s murderer in The Birth of a Nation, 1915. He lost his right eye in a car accident while filming in 1928 and went on to sell. In his circle, he was the ‘one-eyed bandit’. From the stage of the theater he kept the ability to direct actors and the knowledge of Shakespeare’s work, which permeates his 1972 novel La Colère des Justes, written after he retired as a director. It would have made a great Walsh film. His action cinema is open to women of libertarian behavior, who often defied Hollywood codes. His trilogy with Dolores Del Rio – Carmen’s Loves, Blood for Glory and The Red Dance, in the 1920s – was the swan song of a Dionysian cinema, before industry censorship instituted the ‘code’. The plot of the third borders on the absurd. A poor dancer loves the Crown Prince, whom she only sees from afar. The communist revolution banishes him from the throne and it can, at last, give vent to his love.

Walsh celebrated Mae West as The Alaskan Mermaid in the 1930s and legitimized female desire through Ida Lupino in My Only Love, 1946. Ten years later, she made Jane Russell ‘the brazen’ of The Revolt of Mamie Stover, who sets up a brothel in Pearl Harbor and makes a high bill with Soldadoma. Although limited by censorship, the focus of the character, by the director, is quite bold. Unlike John Ford, who cultivated mothers, there was never much room for them in Walsh’s work. The most significant is far from redemptive and is one of the most sinister criminals who have crossed the screen. James Cagney plays a psychotic gangster in Blood Fury, 1949. Like Code Jarrett, it is a product of his mother’s degeneration, which propels him to be who he is (and to go up in that tower to scream – “Look, mom. I’m king of the world. “) ‘Ma’ Jarrett / Margaret Wycherly only found a worthy successor in Roger Corman’s Bloody Mamma, which Shelley Winters played in The Five of Chicago, 20 years later.

Olivia De Havilland is magnificent like Elizabeth Bacon Custer. Throughout her life, this cultivated actress had to fight against the cliché of the good wife to give strength to characters that could only be shadows. Considering that Custer’s heroicization, in addition to being supported by the reality of the time, serves an aesthetic purpose, the most controversial aspect of the film, 80 years later, is perhaps McDaniel’s character, Callie. Mummy and she belong to a time when the representation of the Negro, on the screen, was marked by prejudice. Years later – in 1957 – Walsh did what was nevertheless the anti-… And the Wind Gone. The free slave Yvonne De Carlo, from My Sin Was Born / Band of Angels, marked the director’s attempt to break free from the stereotype of the submissive black woman, creating an empowered woman ahead of her time.

This lack of performance by the director produced a dialogue that is worth remembering. In The Public Idol of 1942, fighter Jim Corbett, known as Gentleman Jim, considers himself predestined (like Custer). Errol Flynn is brilliant. Upon identifying in the antagonist, Sullivan / Ward Bond, the limit itself, he steps down from the pedestal and says – “I am not a gentleman.” And the girl, Alexis Smith – “I’m not a lady either.” They can then indulge in hedonism, which was what interested Walsh. If he failed to go further, he was nevertheless a transgressor. He died on December 31, 1980, at the age of 93.

