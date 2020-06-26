Valencia’s dressing room is a powder keg. Part of the squad has rebelled against Albert Celades, who has less and less credit for the team’s game, for the results and for the group’s own management. The last fire was the one that took place in Mestalla last Sunday after the match against Osasuna, a duel that the che won 2-0. But not everything was positive, because a discussion between the technician and Maxi Gómez ended in a header launched by the Uruguayan striker who did not narrowly hit the face of his coach.

At the end of the meeting, both they had a very strong discussion, as reported by various media in the capital of Turia. The tone went up until the Uruguayan striker, passionate like few others, released that header with which he did not hit Celades but forced his teammates to separate him from the coach.

Broken relationship

Obviously, the club could not ignore that confrontation. Maxi Gómez was removed from the group and trained alone on Monday of this week. However, the Mestalla entity preferred to punish the Uruguayan financially and not in a sporting way to try not to harm Valencia on the pitch. The Uruguayan will have to pay a fine for that row with Celades, who also doesn’t want several heavy pesos from the dressing room.

The big problem is that many footballers have lost confidence in the coach, who may not even finish the season. The defeat against Eibar has once again unleashed a torrent of criticism and reproaches towards Celades and the team, and in the offices the idea of ​​dismissing the Andorran and betting on someone from the house to end the turbulent campaign is being considered. Meanwhile, Valencia gets used to the idea that it will not qualify for the Champions League, so you will stop entering a large amount of moneyAnd that is going to force the club to transfer its large assets this summer to cash in and balance numbers.