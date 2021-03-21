The intimate videos celebrities didn’t want leaked

Several celebrities have had their recordings leaked; here a count of the most talked about.

By Fernando Martínez González

Since before social networks dominated practically the whole world, some personalities in the artistic medium had already suffered the filtration of videos in which they appeared starring in very compromising situations, and with the arrival of these platforms, these videos have regained strength and even became they have added more to the list, exposing themselves to thousands and perhaps millions of viewers; here we make a count of the cases that have been more media.

David zepeda

The soap opera heartthrob surprised locals and strangers with a burning video that he shared with one of his ex-partners, in which he appears naked and indulging himself.

Although the actor confessed that at first it was somewhat uncomfortable, he learned to take it easy, and today he talks about it very normally, because beyond being ashamed, he has a lot to boast about.

“There was nothing to do, here I am and it was me; When they ask me I take it a bit as a joke and always mention: ‘Excuse me, I was a little tired, I have better videos’. It was totally my responsibility and it did affect me; Fortunately, my parents and my brothers are very open in that sense and they supported me, but with my nephews, I do feel very sorry ”, stated the actor during a television interview.

Jenni Rivera

The late interpreter of the Mexican regional also had to deal with this issue, since when her career was in full success, a video came to light in which she has sexual relations with a man who at that time was unknown, but for a short time After the death of the singer, in the program El Gordo y la Flaca, they announced that the name of the subject was Edgar Villa, the same with whom he allegedly had a love relationship and was part of his band. In October 2008, La Diva de la Banda explained that only the two of them had this material, but during a robbery at their house they stole it, so they did not really know who had published it on the internet.

Noelia

For the Puerto Rican singer it has not been easy to get ahead after the video in which she has sex with rapper Yamil Gorritz was leaked, as it is something that still affects her, and one of the main suspects of having brought the material was her late stepfather and former manager, Carlos Mamery.

But it was at the beginning of 2019 when she revealed that she would make her official debut in the art of eroticism and assured that she would do the casting herself to choose the work tool. “It was a purely business decision and instead of the memory of something disgusting that they did to me, I prefer to do it well, something beautiful, erotic and start a new facet,” he commented.

Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’

In mid-2018, during the World Cup in Russia, a video of the former footballer was leaked in which he appears in front of a mirror recording himself and showing his private parts. The video went viral and unleashed countless comments on social networks, but it was until he finished his work in Europe that he issued a statement clarifying what happened. But it seems that there is still much more to see, because at the beginning of 2020 another video of the commentator emerged showing his physical gifts, and a new one could appear at any time.

Michelle Vieth

She was only a young girl when she agreed to be filmed from head to toe while maintaining intimate relationships with an individual whose identity is unknown, although she has assured that it was her ex-partner, Héctor Soberón. In November 2018, for the first time she decided to speak openly on the subject, explaining that she would expose everything in a documentary to put an end to the questions of everyone around her and, incidentally, guide young people so that they do not experience a situation Similary. “My past does not define me, and I retain my dignity as a woman to this day,” she said.

Sabrina sabrok

At the beginning of 2017, the Argentine model decided that the world of porn was her true calling and opened her own production house for adult films, she even launched a call to recruit talent of all kinds. On the internet you can find the explicit material that he has created, and there is no doubt that it has caused a furor in this new facet, because, although it had always been daring, today it takes advantage of eroticism.

Carlos Salcido placeholder image

In July 2017 it was announced that three video clips of the footballer in underwear and rubbing his intimate parts were circulating on the internet, and although it is unknown who they were directed for and at what point in his life he recorded them, netizens assured that it was him for his tattoos, athletic body, and accessories that he wore while filming. But this is not the first time that the Jalisco man has been involved in similar situations, since in 2010 he was related to Yamile, a transgender girl with whom he allegedly had sexual relations.

Mariano razo

The young gymnast who was part of the second season of the reality show Exatlón suffered from the publication of material in which he appears engaging in sexual activity, and a few months ago, during an interview, he shared that a girl tried to extort money from him, but not succeeding, finally viralized the clips. “In my house they scolded me, my mother was the most angry, and well I could not tell them anything else because it was something from the past and it was already done, but they have already overcome it,” he said.

Iñaki Alvarez

In 2017, the commentator and radio host had the same experience when a video circulated on social networks in which he is seen red-handed, and although he has never spoken openly about what happened, it is clear that it is about him .

Juan De Dios Pantoja

The influencers have not been saved from being exhibited in privacy either, and this was the case of Juan de Dios Pantoja, who was more than exposed and accused by his colleague Lizbeth Rodríguez, of having been unfaithful to his girlfriend, Kimberly Loaiza.

The Badabun girl presented several videos of the also singer, and in one of them it is appreciated how a young woman performs oral sex on her, and when her identity was revealed, the girl claimed Juan de Dios for having shared said material, and even him he apologized to Loaiza. Despite everything that happened, a few days ago it became known that Juan de Dios and Kimberly joined their lives in marriage, showing that they do not care about criticism.

Morin Polo

It was in 2015 when a video was leaked in which the actor allegedly appears pleasing himself in front of the camera, and although it was a very popular topic at the time, he never provided statements about it. In December 2016 he decided to speak openly about his homosexuality, because it was something he needed to live fully and feel liberated.

Alex Rodriguez

The interpreter, who participated in the sixth season of La Voz… México as part of the Maluma team, and later that of Yuri, never imagined that the video in which he appears naked in front of the camera would be exposed on the internet once it became public figure; in fact, many netizens asked him to give up music and better dedicate himself to porn … What will Alex think about it?

Ozuna

No one would imagine that one of the most important exponents of the urban genre would have such a burning past, and that is that at the beginning of 2019 a video titled NY Sex Chronicles went viral, in which Ozuna appears with only 16 years of age.

“What happened was a mistake from the past, when, like many young people, I made a mistake driven by ignorance. Today I not only regret what happened, but I condemn it. So I sought help and I trust that everything can be clarified. Likewise, I will be attentive to the process and always ready to collaborate with the authorities to avoid the evil that took advantage of this great error, “said the interpreter in a statement. He also explained that the trap singer Kevin Fret extorted $ 50,000 before he died so that he would not disclose his compromising scenes.

Caeli

Patricia Caeli Santaolalla López, better known as Caeli, is one of the most popular influencers of the moment, but that does not exempt her from scandals, because more than eight years ago a sex video that she made through the videoconferencing application Skype was leaked . When the scandal broke, the influencer assured that she did not care what they said on the subject, since she was focused on continuing to entertain her audience. The recording was leaked after the youtuber lost her suitcase during a flight she made on the Ryanair airline, so it has been speculated that this was where the theft of this video could have arisen.

