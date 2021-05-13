The intimate photo of Camilo and Evaluna Montaner under the sheets

Camilo Echeverry Y Evaluna Montaner They are one of the most beloved young couples in the world; with their charisma and simplicity they managed to win the affection of people from all over the world. On social media, young singers often post photos of their work and intimate moments when neither of them is traveling.

Accustomed to being super romantic and happy, the interpreter of ‘Rich life’ uploaded a postcard in the stories of his Instagram account that left more than one of his more than 21 million followers with their mouths open.

In the snapshot that went viral you can see the happy husbands, with your legs entwined and under the white sheets. The provocative image left very little to the imagination: “Morning”, (tomorrow) wrote the musician, implying that they were just awake.

On March 16, Camilo turned 27 and Ricardo Montaner’s daughter dedicated some heartfelt words to him: “I bless your life, my love. It has been an enormous privilege to be close to you to celebrate six birthdays. I thank God so much for allowing me to be in the front row to see everything that He has done in you and with you, ”the actress wrote on her Instagram account.