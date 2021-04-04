The interventions of the Madrid Police decrease in flats and the complaints in the street rise

The Municipal Police of Madrid has verified that “interventions in flats have fallen somewhat” related to compliance with temporary measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19, but “have increased complaints for being on the street beyond the allowed time, especially in the downtown area “.

As reported by the Municipal Police of Madrid in a message sent to the media, the special operation launched for this Holy Week, and which has had an extra reinforcement of up to 220 daily agents, “it is developing calmly”.

In the absence of the last day, since the operation ends at 11:59 p.m. this Sunday, there is still no data closed.

The last significant interventions They have occurred in an establishment that was open at 1.45 am and in another where the agents verified, in an inspection at 10 pm, that dancing and tables with more than four people were allowed, among other infractions.

At the establishment that was open at 1.45 am, on 24 Juanelo Street, in the La Latina area, the agents proceeded to draw up a LEPAR certificate to the person in charge of the premises, who did not present the operating / activity license, nor the compulsory insurance policy, nor the different corresponding certificates.

What’s more, 21 people were reported who were on the premises due to non-compliance with the health and security measures related to Covid-19.

On the other hand, the agents carried out an inspection on Saturday at a local in the district of Latina with 121 people inside, of which 60 were reported for not wearing a mask, and they found that dancing and tables with more than 4 people were allowed, among other LEPAR infractions, for which he was evicted and sealed.