The interprofessional minimum wage should be a tool against inequality

In February 2021, the Advisory Commission of the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy was formed. Its task was to determine the value of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI), to make it equivalent to 60 percent of the average salary and to set the path to establish it throughout the current legislature.

This commission was made up of experts in the field of economics: academics (including the author of this article), representatives of social agents and representatives of various ministries.

The average net salary, base to define the SMI

If we analyze the Spanish labor market, we immediately perceive that there is a large volume of precarious employment with low wages. This explains why there are many salaries concentrated in the lower part of the salary distribution, located far from the average salary. The increase in the amount of the SMI seeks to reduce this wage inequality and bring the lowest value closer to the average amount.

To determine what is 60% of the average salary in Spain, it is necessary to start from the content of the European Social Charter, as it is the basis on which the objective that the SMI is 60 percent of the average salary is based.

In accordance with the recommendations of the European Union, it is necessary to consider the situation and the structure of the minimum wage in the neighboring countries. In addition, it is essential to examine in detail the official statistical sources that report on the average salary in Spain, as well as the different concepts and methodologies.

In order for the SMI to reach 60% of the average net salary, the extraordinary circumstances caused by the Covid-19 crisis and its social and economic impact must also be weighed.

Taking these factors into account, the Commission has determined that:

The reference mean salary is the net mean salary with which a full-time worker is paid. This means that the average salary must be deducted from the tax and social contribution payments.

The Salary Structure Survey of the National Institute of Statistics is the data source that best allows a good approximation for the purposes undertaken.

A range must be defined with margins within which the SMI should increase. Starting from the current SMI in 2021 of 950 euros, the increase in the SMI necessary to reach the goal of 60% of the average net salary can be found within:

The highest range: an SMI of 1049 euros in 14 payments, which represents a variation of 10.4%. That is, apply an increase of 99 euros to the current SMI.

The lowest range: an SMI of 1011 euros in 14 payments, equivalent to an increase of 6.4 percent. That is, increase the current SMI by 61 euros.

SMI: a change to three years ahead

While waiting to know what the average salary has been in 2020, gradual increases in the SMI are planned until 2023, leaving the largest increases for the last two years. In this way, three possible scenarios are drawn:

With a 1.8% rise in 2020 in the average salary, the SMI should increase by 99 euros. The increase could be 19 euros in 2021, 40 euros in 2022 and 40 euros in 2023.

With an increase in the average salary of 0.9% in 2020, the SMI should increase by 77 euros. The increases would then be 15 euros in 2021, 31 euros in 2022 and 31 euros in 2023.

In the event that there has been no increase in the average salary in 2020, the SMI must increase by 61 euros. The increases would be 12 euros in 2021, 24 euros in 2022 and 25 euros in 2023.

It will be the Government and the social agents who make the final decision on how much, when and in what way the value of the SMI will approach the value that allows it to converge with 60% of the average net salary.

They will be able to use the proposals made and adapt them according to how the economy is behaving, not only in relation to the level of production or productivity, but also with prices and the evolution of wages itself, for which they will have to use the most up-to-date data. of the National Institute of Statistics.

Prudence in the face of the health crisis

There is no doubt that the times we are living are full of risks and uncertainty due to the economic and social crisis generated by the pandemic. This requires caution.

When analyzing the consequences of the increase in the SMI on the economy, its consequences must be considered in all those areas that may be affected.

Some recent studies, such as that of the Bank of Spain, place emphasis on the probability that the increase in the SMI could generate some job destruction, or prevent its creation.

However, the corrective role of the SMI on income distribution levels, inequality, poverty and social exclusion must be duly valued. An increase in the SMI, no matter how small, will improve the level of household spending and will bring with it a dose of certainty and confidence that will help improve the economic situation, as progress is made in controlling the pandemic.

Considering that the proposed increases are relatively small, the impact on employment cannot be expected to be significant, while, however, the process will certainly have a positive impact on people’s future well-being. .

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Inmaculada Cebrián, author of this article, was the president and rapporteur of the Advisory Commission of the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy for the SMI, February 2021.