The internet’s latest challenge is to imitate hypermotivated LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the active athletes with the most impact. ‘The King’ is for many the best basketball player that has been only behind Michael Jordan, and although the Warriors have spoiled the party in the last Finals, Akron’s is still a guy who demands his share of attention ( and therefore jokes at his expense).

Three days after losing the Finals, LeBron uploaded a video to his Instagram showing him in the gym, with his head shaved, and singing the song by Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley First Day Out. The video, which would quickly surpass one million views, is an ode to motivation. What’s more, if you have a lazy day, we recommend doing something similar to what LeBron does. Sight.

We do not know if because it was striking to see him so euphoric despite having lost the title, or because of his movements, the truth is that this video has created the last absurd challenge on the internet: imitating the Cavs player.

The ‘LeBron James Challenge’ is as absurd as any other challenge, but its jokes are priceless. Even Bucks player Giannis Antetokumbo, Antetemumbo, Antetokounmpo, or whatever it’s called, has followed suit. By the way, rapper Tee Grizzley has said that after the video the sales of his song on iTunes have multiplied by three. LeBron is still the golden man in the NBA.