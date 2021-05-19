The Internet will not travel by balloon, but it will fall from the sky

Other similar ideas that promised bridging the digital divide between the countryside and the city they have also ended in nothing. In 2018, for example, Facebook parked a Google-style project. It was called Aquila and relied on autonomous solar-powered drones to provide internet access from the air. These large aircraft were to be able to fly for ninety uninterrupted days. Mark Zuckerberg’s company only made two test flights, both lasting less than two hours, but he considered the idea feasible and reached agreements with several companies to promote it. Doubts about its profitability and technological difficulties put an end to the matter.

The advantages of these projects, collectively known as HAPS (High Altitude Platform Stations), were clear. Flying at a height of 20 to 30 kilometers, you do not need any special equipment to capture the signal from the ground. For all intents and purposes they are floating mobile phone antennas. But the complexity that still goes into managing autonomous flying vehicles has hampered operations. Whether we are talking about drones or balloons, keeping them within the required area for long periods of time has been more complicated than previously thought. And it has been proven that more devices would be needed than expected, with the consequent increase in costs and the difficulty of handling.

Satellite internet

Ironically, the replacement for these initiatives could be a technology discarded until recently precisely because of its face: Internet access via satellites. The boom in private equity aerospace companies such as Space X and Blue Origin has dramatically reduced the cost of putting a satellite into orbit. Several companies plan to launch constellations of these devices in low orbit (about 500 kilometers high), made up of hundreds or thousands of units that will be able to offer coverage even in the most remote areas of the planet. Connecting to them requires special antennas, and the latency of the connections (the time it takes for data to make a round trip to a server) is of course higher, although within reason.

In some regions of the United States, SpaceX already offers Internet access thanks to its fleet of satellites (it launches dozens a month), which operate under the Starlink trademark. For $ 99 per month (about 80 euros), plus an initial payment of $ 500 for the antenna (the size of a pizza box) and the router, it gives a speed of between 50 and 150 Mbps: less than a traditional fiber connection , but more than acceptable for the usual rural connections in the country, which are often not exceed 25 Mbps download.

As your constellation grows, Starlink will not only provide faster connection speeds; It will also provide internet access to remote regions and, perhaps more importantly, at a price low enough to be a real alternative for the billions of people on the less palatable side of the world. digital divide.