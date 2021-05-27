The internet laughs at Chris Hemsworth’s legs

Share

Actor Chris Hemsworth is in spectacular shape and one of the most muscular stars in Hollywood, but he doesn’t seem to train his legs enough.

Chris Hemsworth shared a photo with his son on Instagram where the little boy was disguised as Superman. The actor who has played Thor on Marvel studios he joked that luckily he had two more children. But what was an innocent post, has turned against him when users of social networks have realized how thin his legs are, compared to his arms.

Here are some comments on the physical appearance of Chris Hemsworth:

Everyone is criticizing him for skipping leg day. I mean, I’m not going to judge, but… don’t you exercise your legs? I need to know these things. Can you strengthen your legs? Brother don’t skip leg day, I beg you. Dude… have you heard of leg day?

How can we check, Chris Hemsworth he’s quite respected and his fans just ask him not to skip leg workout at the gym.

The actor is in the prime of his film career.

Currently, they are finishing the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), where he will once again play the God of Thunder from Marvel studios. In addition, he will repeat the role in the animated series What If…? where he will lend his voice. But it has also rolled Escape From Spiderhead, which deals with the near future, where convicts are offered the opportunity to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their sentence. One of those subjects of a new drug capable of generating feelings of love begins to question the reality of his emotions.

Not forgetting that he will enter the Mad Max Universe with the film Furious, where you will share the screen with Anya Taylor-Joy Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Finally, the actor Chris Hemsworth is planning to star in the biopic of the WWE legend Hulk hogan and a sequel to Extraction (Tyler Rake) from Netflix.

The movie of Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on May 6, 2022. But the rest of the films of Marvel studios where has participated Chris Hemsworth can be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.

