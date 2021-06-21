The Internet is doing irreparable damage to our brains

The internet is damaging our brains. Or rather, it is irreparably changing them. Our gray matter adapts to the needs of the environment. And right now, the network of networks so full of stimuli is altering our attention span.

A growing body of evidence suggests that the Internet really is terrible for us. A 2018 study on college students found that limiting social media use to 10 minutes a day significantly reduced their participants’ anxiety. A 2019 study found that teens who spent more time online were more likely to have mental health problems. Other studies find that social media users end up feeling more alone, more isolated, and less self-confident.

The web is full of tips on how to take a break from social media, and self-help books have been written encouraging us to disconnect. There are several popular TED talks from former Internet engineers and executives who tell people that the Internet is bad for them. and that they should leave social media. There have even been retreats for the wealthy where phones and computers are banned and, more worryingly, the very people who build this technology are sending their children to schools where technology is banned – a tacit admission. of its potential to damage people’s minds.

We are constantly reminded that the Internet is bad for us and yet the use of social media is as high as ever, with an average of 145 minutes per person per day worldwide. We are caught in a cycle where we know something is wrong, we want to quit, and yet we just can’t seem to.

Information overload

It is important to remember that the human brain is always dealing with a constant flow rich information; that’s the real world, as far as our senses are concerned. Whether watching a video on a small screen or watching people playing in a park, the brain and visual system still have to do the same job, as they both provide detailed sensory information.

It is too detailed, if anything. The brain cannot process all the things that our senses present to it; despite its power and complexity, it does not have the capacity to do so. So you filter things out and extrapolate what’s important based on experiences, calculations, and a kind of “guess” system. The point is that the brain is already well adapted to avoid damaging information overload, so it is unlikely that the Internet could do such a thing.

Is Google destroying our memory?

Another concern is that constant access to information stored online is stunting or disturbing our memory. Why bother to remember something when you can google it right?

Memory doesn’t work like that. The things that we experience and that end up becoming memories do so through unconscious processes. Things that have emotional resonance or other meaning tend to be more easily remembered than abstract information or intangible facts. These things have always required more effort to be remembered in the long term, needing to be rehearsed repeatedly to be encoded as memories. It is undeniable that the Internet often makes this process unnecessary. But whether this is detrimental to brain development is another question.

Doing something often and becoming good at it is reflected in the structure of the brain. For example, the motor cortex of a skilled musician, mastering fine hand movements, is different from that of non-musicians. One could argue that constantly memorizing things, rather than just looking for them when necessary, would improve the brain’s memory system. On the other hand, there is evidence to suggest that a more stimulating and varied environment helps brain development.So perhaps the constant and interesting information found on the Internet is better than rehearsing dry facts and figures.

But, in contrast, other evidence suggests that the detailed presentation of web pages, even the simplest ones, provides too many features for the small short-term memory capacity of the human brain, which could have an effect on the memory system. In general, the picture is mixed.

And the attention span?

Does the Internet influence our ability to focus on something, or is having access to so many things 24 hours a day too distracting?

The human care system is complicated, so, again, it’s an unclear picture. Our two-layered, ascending and descending attention system (meaning that there is a conscious aspect that allows us to direct our attention, and an unconscious aspect that shifts our attention to whatever our senses pick up on that may be meaningful) is already something that can make focusing 100% on something challenging. This is why many people prefer to have music while they work: it occupies a part of the attention system that would otherwise seek distractions while trying to do something important.

The Internet, however, provides a very fast and effective distraction. We can be looking at something nice in a matter of seconds, which is a problem, given that much of the work in the modern world is done on the same device that we use to access the Internet. It is such a big concern that applications and companies have emerged specifically to address this issue.

Does music really help concentration?

But it would be unfair to say that the Internet is responsible for distracting us from work. The brain’s attention system and the preference for novel experiences existed long before the Internet existed, it is just something that makes these aspects especially annoying.

Compete for likes

Social interactions with other people are an important factor in how we develop, learn, and grow on a neurological level. The human being is a very social species. But now the Internet has allowed social interactions and relationships to occur between large numbers of people at great distances, and to occur all day, every day.

This means that everything we do can be shared with others at the push of a button, but this has consequences. The positive feelings you get from social media approval are said to work on the same neurological basis as drugs: They provide rewards through the dopamine system. Thus, addiction to social networks is gradually becoming a problem. By creating a situation where we constantly try to impress and be judged by others, perhaps the Internet is not doing our brains much good.

