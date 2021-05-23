The internet is blown away by Henry Cavill’s new movie

Share

Admittedly, Henry Cavill has such a large legion of fans that everything he does is magnified dramatically.

Even if Henry cavill He started very young in the world of acting, but it was from the moment he played Superman on The Man of Steel (2013) when its popularity increased a lot. In addition, since he is addicted to social networks, his fans on the internet do not stop growing either. They have now confirmed that it will be on reboot The immortals (Highlander) and that has left everyone hallucinating.

Thus confirmed Henry cavill that will be in the action fantasy movie:

“Today we have very exciting news! I’ve been a fan of The Immortals since I was a kid. Ever since the ’80s movies, Queen anointed the television show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers. Don’t be shy with swords and have such a talented director as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Deepening the franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal will make this an adventure that I, and hopefully all of you, will never forget ”.

This is how some of his fans have reacted:

Henry Cavill doing Highlander, inject it into my veins. I’m so happy for my man… I can’t wait to see him perform as the new ‘Highlander!’ It is too perfect for this role. Go! I really wanted to hear Henry Cavill’s Scottish accent on Highlander. I was thinking about how I’m falling in love with the idea of ​​the actor as MacLeod in a Highlander reboot because he’s so big and handsome that it’s hard to make other people seem threatening to him. But I’ll take it all down if they hire Jason Momoa as the Kurgan. Henry Cavill is Superman, Sherlock Holmes, The Witcher and now he will be an Immortal.



