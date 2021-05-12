The Internet computer (ICP) falls out of nowhere to storm the Top Ten

Compartir

Internet Computer (ICP) enters the top ten on CoinMarketCap following its debut on the exchange. ICP was sitting as high as fourth place, but after heavy selling pressure, it has since dropped to seventh position, just ahead of XRP, at time of writing.

The CoinMarketCap rankings have seen a number of changes during this bull run. But it’s not often that a relatively unknown token makes the top ten. This makes many wonder if ICP is a legitimate project.

What is the Internet Computer (ICP)?

Internet Computer launched simultaneously on several major exchanges yesterday, including Binance, Coinbase Pro, Huobi, and OKEx.

The sudden appearance of ICP in the top ten has caused quite a stir in the sense that ICP has accomplished a lot in a relatively short time. For example, ICP is already listed in Coinbase Pro, while ADA, which has been in existence since late 2017, only made it in March of this year.

Actually, ICP is part of a project that has been in development for five years. Developed by Switzerland-based Dfinity, the project has several prominent backers, including Silicon Valley venture capitalists Andreessen-Horowitz and Polychain Capital.

Since 2016, Dfinity has been developing a decentralized blockchain network to expand the functionality of the internet. Research specialists Messari said that Dfinity’s obscure and technically complex goals make it a highly misunderstood project.

But, as developments accelerate, they see more and more people becoming familiar with the project.

“Dfinity is one of the oldest and best financed smart contract platforms in crypto. However, it is also one of the least understood. Most of Dfinity’s obscurity stems from its technical complexity and abstract vision. The launch of its token and ultimately the open source will generate more interest and understanding in the project. “

What is the use case?

With Internet Computer, Dfinity seeks to build a scalable, decentralized cloud solution to store data, perform computational tasks, and enable community governance.

He hopes to address the concerns associated with the Internet in its current form, namely poor security and the dominance of big-tech oligopolies. Therefore, Dfinity is not so focused on offering blockchain technology. Instead, the main goal is to build a free and open Internet controlled by users.

With its network of independent data centers, applications will be able to run on the network itself. This is in contrast to today’s Internet, where applications run on servers, most of which are controlled by companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

Dfinity engineering manager Stanley Jones said that instead of applications running on a dedicated server in Google’s cloud, with Internet Computer, the software does not have a fixed physical address as it moves between servers. managed by independent data centers. This means that there may be applications that no one owns or controls.

The ICP token comes into play when developers pay data centers to run their code. But the data is not accessible, which makes it difficult to track advertising on this network.

Source: ICPUSD at TradingView.com