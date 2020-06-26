In the absence of a few days for us to get to know the Xiaomi Mi band 5 in international terrain, there are already many details that have been confirmed for this quantifying bracelet. The brand has already presented it in China and confirmed the arrival in Spain in July. In addition, the international code of the device confirms three other details that remained in doubt: NFC, Alexa and blood oxygen saturation reading.

We are eager to have the new Xiaomi activity bracelet, this accessory is one of the ones that get the most performance from the connected object / smartphone conjunction. They measure exercise, reflect notifications on the wrist, allow personalization, work as an alarm, and of course offer the time by simply turning your hand. In addition, international models they would come with two options not seen so far on this bracelet: The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 would have the Alexa personal assistant and also the blood oxygen saturation reading. And NFC, let’s not forget.

Xiaomi Mi band 5 international, the first with SpO2 reading

Amazon Alexa icons in the Mi Band 5 code

As usually happens with leaks, and even if they come from the code of the bracelet, we must take the data with great caution. Still, as they discovered in Tizen Help. Everything seems to indicate that the global version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will offer functions that we have not seen so far in these accessories.

As we said, Tizen Help analyzed the filtered code of the bracelet confirming details that until now were rumored. And one of the juiciest is the blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 reading, a feature that was leaked for the Chinese version and definitely not received. It would be an important incentive for the international Mi Band 5 since the SpO2 reading is a healthy value of utmost importance for sports ability; and that is not usually common in quantification bracelets, at least beyond those of Huawei or Honor.

Mastercard icon in the Mi Band 5 code. This would demonstrate international payments using NFC

Personal assistant Alexa had also been rumored, and it looks like it will come. Since Xiaomi’s own assistant Xiao AI has no translation beyond Chinese, having Amazon Alexa on the wrist will make interaction with the bracelet much more practical. This would involve the landing of the NFC version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which is the one with a microphone. And, since it would have NFC, it can also be paid in stores with the bracelet. Always in theory, which is not yet confirmed by Xiaomi.

Announcement of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 international

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi Band 5 will be presented internationally in July, but we still do not know the exact date. Surely we do not have to wait too long to know it, nor to know if the leaks are correct or not.

