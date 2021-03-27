The international press, unanimous on the solo debut of Leonor

Princess Eleanor deposited a Constitution and Don Quixote in Cervantes. (Photo: EFE)

Leonor ‘flew’ alone this Wednesday by starring in her first solo act. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Cervantes Institute, he deposited in the Caja de las Letras the copy of the Constitution that he read in October 2018 and the edition of Don Quixote that he used to participate in the reading of Cervantes’s work together with the Infanta Sofía on April 23rd.

The Princess of Asturias – who recycled the look, as her mother usually does – did not give a speech but did start to ask a question during the event, taking an interest in the institution’s workers abroad affected by the pandemic.

It was a simple and brief act, but in which each gesture of the 15-year-old debutante was looked at with a magnifying glass. It was also released by the international media, which have lavished praise on his solo steps.

People magazine, which devotes an extensive article to the event, has highlighted that it is his latest milestone in his real life, after it was announced that he will go to study at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

The Daily Mail, for its part, headlines that “the heir to the throne is perfectly prepared” and highlights that “she showed that she has inherited her mother’s taste for sustainable fashion”. “She seemed calm and professional throughout the event,” she adds.

For Paris Match, it was “very professional.” The magazine also emphasizes that, upon arrival, she greeted the authorities, but instead of entering the building, “she turned around and took a few steps towards the people who were cheering her behind some fences” to say hello for a moment, without delaying the start of the act.

