The international players of La Liga, forced to pass a PCR before returning

03/31/2021 at 12:39 PM CEST

On January 12, the League issued a circular to all clubs where it communicated the new unified training and competition protocol for the 2020-2021 season. This new protocol supposes the replacement of the PCR tests that had been carried out since the competition returned at the end of last season, with antigen tests.

This change when carrying out these new tests was accompanied by an action planning where up to four antigen tests are foreseen throughout the week. The first, before returning to the first training session of the week, and the last, before the concentration prior to the next shock.

However, the same circular maintains the use of PCR in several situations. The first, and of course, is in the case of the appearance of positive cases in the template. But, in addition, the same circular and the competition protocol establishes more situations where the use of PCR is mandatory.

And the first one is when the windows of national teams end. As the same circular exposes “At the end of the FIFA international periods of national teams to those players prior to their incorporation with the squad of their corresponding club”.

This means that all the players in the Spanish league are required to pass this PCR test as a condition to be able to join the dynamics of the training sessions of their respective teams. If they don’t pass it, they can’t go back to training. In this situation will be today Wednesday all the internationals of the Spanish Under21 team that from today, and after their great qualification for the quarterfinals of the Eurocup of the category, they return with their teams.

The same thing will happen tomorrow Thursday when Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba and the rest of the Barça players scattered throughout Europe return from their concentration with their national team.

PCRs are also mandatory for Cup finalists

The circular establishes other situations where clubs must pass these PCR controls instead of antigens. Starting with the teams that play the final of the Copa del Rey or the Super Cup, “they will be held 48 hours before the dispute of the matches of the aforementioned competitions “. This means that on Thursday, both Athletic Club and Real Sociedad will have to pass these PCRs before the final of the Cup on Saturday. The same will happen in two weeks when the second cup match between Athletic Club de Bilbao and Barcelona takes place.