The International Jazz Day Madrid 2021 presents its program with 17 with concerts in 9 rooms

The International Jazz Day Madrid has presented the program of its new edition that will take place from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 2. A total of 17 concerts to be held in 9 rooms for four intense days.

After a blank 2020, and coordinated by La Noche en Vivo, the association of concert halls of the capital, the cycle returns with the aim of recover as much as possible the spirit of the first two editions of 2018 and 2019, in which the proposals reached one hundred between concerts, exhibitions, dance classes, jam sessions and live music in the street.

The concerts start on Friday, April 29 with Euscádiz (Café Berlin), Josemi Garzón ‘KGB trio’ (Hangar 48), Antonio Ximénez Quartet (Moe Club), Lady & The Tramps (Tempo Audiophile Club), Tara & The Jazz Bombs (Vesta Room) and Soler Camerata Jazz: Tribute to Claude Bolling (Café La Palma).

On Friday, April 30, it is the turn to Jazzaben (Moe Club), Fernando Lamadrid Threesome (Tempo Audiophile Club) and Chano Domínguez & Antonio Lizana Quartet (La Cabrera Auditorium). And on Saturday May 1 they play Rosin de Palo (Café La Palma), Santiago Cañada (Tempo Audiophile Club) and Mike sanchez (Big Mama Ballroom).

The climax arrives on Sunday 2 of con Fish (Café La Palma), Boreal Duo (Wonders Club), Quique Gómez & Curro Serrano Quartet (Moe Club), Raynald Colom & Juan Sebastián Quartet (Tempo Audiophile Club) and Mike sanchez (Big Mama Ballroom).

COMPLEMENTARY PROGRAMMING

And beyond the concerts, the complementary programming starts with the presentation of the book ‘The music that I have seen’ by photographer Jaime Massieu, on April 28 at Tempo Audiophile Club (6:30 pm). A tribute to the beat of the live music venues, to the heart of the city.

This act is, in turn, the starting signal for the fourth edition of the International Jazz Day Madrid, which also proposes an online concert by Antonio Lizana and Chano Domínguez (April 29), the dance workshop ‘Learn swing’ (May 1 at Big Mama Ballroom) and DJ sessions every day at Tempo Audiophile Club.

APRIL 30: INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY

On April 30, International Jazz Day, which was proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference in 2011. Since then, cities in 190 countries have celebrated it by organizing events around this genre. And there are also official celebrations that rotate every year.

In 2018, Madrid celebrated International Jazz Day in style for the first time, with various objectives in mind: to institutionalize the event and become the official venue for a future edition of the event organized by UNESCO.

That is why La Noche en Vivo is committed to the continuity of the International Jazz Day Madrid. Also maintaining its founding backbone: the close relationship with New Orleans, the fusion of jazz and flamenco and highlighting the important role of women.

The International Jazz Day Madrid also has an educational approach aimed especially at the youngest as the next generation of public in which to develop a musical sensitivity. In addition, it seeks to consolidate Madrid as a great city of cultural reference and tourist destination (this year it is celebrated in part on public holidays).