International Kissing Day is celebrated today with fewer kisses in history. And that the kiss is part of the universal language of love but also “helps to mitigate pain, strengthens the immune system or releases endorphins”, which would be very useful in the isolation imposed by the coronavirus

AP –

Madrid.- When kisses are received or kissed, a biochemical storm breaks out in the organisms that provokes feelings of comfort or security, with which it is important to take care of this show of affection in social relationships and, above all, with children. that those who grow up without this kind of affection are usually more “insecure” people, according to psychologist Marina Sangonzalo.

Tender kisses on the cheek, kisses of full love between parents to children, sweet kisses of grandparents, kisses of friends, passionate kisses and also kisses of commitment are some examples of the importance in society of a kiss that is not given now or are received.

The truth is that the kiss is a loving show of affection that, if practiced frequently, helps burn calories, have a smoother complexion or improve mood. A session of passionate kisses can burn “up to 13 calories,” Dr. Gemma Ramón said in a statement to Efe.

“The reaction of the organism will depend on the context and the person to whom it kisses,” explains Ramón, who assured that a passionate kiss “accelerates” the pulsations and “increases” the heart rate, while an affective kiss “relaxes”, in a generalized way, the organism.



This show of affection can be considered a true anti-aging elixir, since it exercises thirty 30 facial muscles and activates the blood supply to the face, which translates into a firmer, smoother and younger complexion.

In addition, according to experts, kissing lowers cholesterol, strengthens the immune system and helps reduce blood pressure by increasing heartbeats in a healthy way.

Kisses unleash a gale of calm and peace that also makes the immune system stronger, as well as relieving stress and tension.

Something that is very necessary in these moments of confinement in which the COVID-19 It has also tested the display of affection between people.

In current circumstances, kisses are not the main sign of affection between couples, according to 68 percent of the 12,000 users who participated in the survey of Gleeden platform for extra marital encounters for married people.

Furthermore, 63% of them, the majority men, say that they have not kissed since the start of the alarm state. The main reasons that they allege to justify these data are, mainly, the lack of privacy – since the whole family is at home 24 hours a day – and the fear of contagion.

Of the remaining 37%, those who have kissed, 26% have done so with their partner and in 19% of cases, the recipient of the kiss has been the pet.

On the other hand, 40% of the users of Gleeden He states that, since confinement has started, he has relationships with his partner less frequently than before.

Lack of intimacy and fear of contagion play an important role again as a motive, along, in this case, with boredom.

In any case, what is certain is that this International Kiss Day, a holiday that emerged to commemorate the longest kiss in history between a young Thai couple that lasted just over 58 hours, there will be hardly any kisses.