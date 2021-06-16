The international convention on domestic work is ten years old, precariousness continues and Spain has not signed it

Shutterstock / Hananeko_Studio ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/KhY9Y9ZxgFUwpQyl67e_8A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/U3odBt6rq18jtRrz317K_w–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/7d989e6c9d2e8ee73279cab7af5fc374″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/KhY9Y9ZxgFUwpQyl67e_8A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/U3odBt6rq18jtRrz317K_w–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/7d989e6c9d2e8ee73279cab7af5fc374″/>

It is the 10th anniversary of the approval of Convention 189 on domestic workers. It was approved on June 16, 2011, entered into force on September 5, 2013 and, to date, it has only been ratified by 32 states, including Spain.

This lack of commitment has been generating, especially in recent years, a protest movement, organized by associations and organizations of domestic workers and related Spanish entities. This association movement has even led to the creation of a union of domestic and care workers.

One of the main demands of this union is the ratification of Convention 189, as a tool for dignifying work at the service of households and for the full achievement of social rights.

We are going to contextualize the legal framework that explains those grassroots social movements, focused on the ratification of the agreement but which have a deeper roots.

Domestic workers: a lot of work, few rights

In Spain, Work at the Service of the Family Home, previously called Domestic Service Work, is legally framed in Royal Decree 1620/2011 of November 14. And it is that, under the argumentative umbrella that domestic service is a type of special employment relationship, it has a different legislation from the Workers’ Statute.

We are facing a labor benefit that takes place in a private work center (the family home), at the service of an employer subject (head of the family) who does not carry out any business economic activity or has a profit motive, which formally justifies the differentiated regimen.

This employment relationship is so special that there is the modality of internal work, with accommodation and overnight in the family home 24 hours a day, every day of the week, with certain particular breaks.

Its particularities are also projected in its regulation (form of the contract, working time and breaks, remuneration, prevention of occupational risks, termination and dismissal qualifications).

In addition to having different labor standards, domestic workers are included in a special system of the General Social Security Scheme. This differentiation entails different framing acts, different intensity in the quotation (which in its case goes by sections) and benefit exclusions. The most relevant example of the latter is that domestic workers do not have access to unemployment protection.

The difficulty of controlling working conditions at home

The particularity of the workplace and the type of employer of the domestic worker hinder the effective application of labor regulations. The Labor Inspectorate does not have the same supervisory powers in a private home as in a company, and in a private home there is no type of collective representation of workers either.

All of this weakens the verification process that formalizes labor relations. In addition, it makes it possible for there to be an unquantified number of domestic workers in an irregular situation. People who could not easily provide their services in a company but who hardly find practical difficulties in working at home.

In addition to the situation of administrative irregularity, the control deficits allow that in domestic work there can be a significant mass of informal work / undeclared work. Without hiring or linking to the Social Security System or, if there is one, under-listing. The contribution below the actual hours of work has recently been addressed by the Labor Inspectorate.

In the end, informality renders the social rights recognized to the group of domestic workers useless. These rights will be difficult to enforce if they first have to prove the existence of an employment relationship, but with serious proof difficulties.

Home care or home health care?

The System for Autonomy and Dependency Care (SAAD) has proven insufficient to meet the care needs of dependence. Thus, long-term care has often ended up being resolved in homes, where women no longer always assume care roles, but rather outsource them.

Strictly speaking, the labor regulation of the home service does not apply to workers dedicated to social and health care. The care work carried out in institutions (residences, day centers, home care) are regulated by the Workers’ Statute and its implementing regulations (particularly regarding occupational risks), as well as by negotiated agreements. In addition, these workers are covered by the General Social Security Scheme, from which they obtain full coverage.

However, many times, through the domestic work formula, workers are hired to perform care tasks similar to those provided in institutions, but with worse labor standards.

In conclusion, the area of ​​work at home suffers from a series of irregularities that generate informality and high precariousness, especially since many of the domestic workers end up providing care services outside the SAAD guarantee framework and without the benefits corresponding labor

