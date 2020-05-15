It was not a donor conference, but in the face of a migratory crisis of the magnitude of the Venezuelan one, – the largest on the planet that does not originate from war or natural disaster – the flow of money is always welcome. The one baptized as the International Conference of Solidarity with Venezuela, sponsored by the EU, the UN Agency for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration, ended this Tuesday with 120 million euros more committed to alleviate the consequences of the Exodus. “It is a remarkable effort,” stressed the head of community diplomacy, Federica Mogherini.

The money pretends to be an oxygen balloon for the countries that have received the 4.5 million Venezuelans who have left their country. Most have sought refuge in states in the region such as Colombia (1.4 million), Peru (860,000), Chile (371,000), Ecuador (330,000), and Brazil (212,000). In some of its cities, medical, educational and humanitarian services have barely absorbed the shock. And coexistence with local communities presents fissures through which xenophobia permeates newcomers.

Future forecasts are not much better. The special UN envoy, the Guatemalan Eduardo Stein, estimates that in 2020 the number of displaced Venezuelans could exceed 5.6 million from Syria and rise to 6.5 million. The equivalent of the entire population of Paraguay in a country of around 30 million inhabitants.

The EU sees the meeting of these last two days in Brussels as an impulse to focus on Venezuela and not repeat past mistakes. “As Europeans we know this very well. If we had invested a little to support the Syrian refugee crisis or other migrant crises at the beginning of the process, not only would we have saved lives, but we would have saved money,” lamented the High Representative for Policy. Outside the EU. Brussels fears the destabilization of a European investment destination such as Latin America or that a part of the emigration to the Old Continent will derive at a time when extreme right-wing forces try to keep the issue at the epicenter of the political table to make it profitable electorally.

In a meeting with journalists in Brussels, US sources called the conference “successful” by conveying to Venezuelans the message that they are not alone and acknowledging the political roots of the crisis. The US combines a heavy-handed policy with the Nicolás Maduro regime, against which it applies sanctions to suffocate its economy, with specific support for local humanitarian organizations. Despite the fact that the crisis has become entrenched and the proclamation of Juan Guaidó has not served to remove Maduro from power, Washington welcomes the fact that 56 countries have recognized Guaidó.

Venezuela was not invited to the event, but from Caracas it has been observed with misgivings that “governments that block the Venezuelan economy, generate suffering and migration, steal resources and threaten to isolate and attack Venezuela” participate, in the words of the Foreign Minister. by Maduro, Jorge Arreaza, dedicated to the USA.

With the crisis unlikely to be resolved in the short term, the UN has warned that financing needs will be greater. Stein estimates the amount needed in 2020 to be around 1.5 billion to serve the millions of Venezuelans who have fled in the face of economic hardship. The sum doubles what the UN asked for last year, still incomplete, having raised just over half so far. “The challenges in 2020 will be even greater than in 2019,” he warned.

.